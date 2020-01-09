Should Aubree Get a Cellphone?
Season 10 E 4 • 09/22/2020
Chelsea talks to Aubree about an upcoming father-daughter dance, and then Chelsea's friend Laura offers her opinion about whether Aubree's ready for a cellphone.
Watching
Highlight
02:51
Teen Mom 2S10 E1
Leah Wants Everyone to Get Along
Leah worries Jeremy's comments at the reunion will affect her co-parenting relationship with Corey, and later she checks in with Ali about an upcoming doctor's appointment.
09/01/2020
Highlight
03:07
Teen Mom 2S10 E2
Briana Tells All About Her Night with Luis
Briana tells the juicy details of her night with Luis to her sister and mom, who fear Briana is giving Luis mixed signals.
09/08/2020
Highlight
02:28
Teen Mom 2S10 E2
Kailyn Breaks Down Co-parenting to Isaac and Lincoln
When Isaac questions why he has to spend the week at Jo's house, Kailyn explains how lucky he is to have his father in his life.
09/08/2020
Highlight
03:58
Teen Mom 2S10 E3
Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley Interview a Psychic Medium
Kailyn and Lindsie have an emotional chat with Monica the medium for their "Coffee Convos" podcast, and Kailyn gets an unexpected call while at a salon.
09/15/2020
Highlight
01:25
Teen Mom 2S10 E3
Chelsea and Cole Catch Up
Chelsea talks with Cole about the moto jacket she created for her clothing line, therapy and spending time with Aubree.
09/15/2020
Highlight
02:40
Teen Mom 2S10 E4
Briana Receives Her STI Test Results
Briana calls Planned Parenthood to find out her STI test results and is caught off guard by the news she receives.
09/22/2020
Highlight
02:34
Teen Mom 2S10 E4
Should Aubree Get a Cellphone?
Chelsea talks to Aubree about an upcoming father-daughter dance, and then Chelsea's friend Laura offers her opinion about whether Aubree's ready for a cellphone.
09/22/2020
Highlight
03:09
Teen Mom 2S10 E5
What Is the Status of Briana and Luis's Relationship?
Briana tells Luis if he's not going to care enough about what's going on with his own body, then they should only be co-parents going forward.
09/29/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019