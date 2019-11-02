Chelsea's Baby Daddy Dilemma
Season 9 E 7 • 02/25/2019
When Chelsea finds out that Aubree's father gave up all parental rights to his other daughter, she and Cole discuss how to frame the conversation with Aubree.
Watching
Highlight
02:43
Teen Mom 2S9 E5
Briana the Single Mom
While on a camping trip with her new boyfriend John, Briana opens up about how hard parenting really is.
02/11/2019
Highlight
01:43
Teen Mom 2S9 E5
Kaiser Misses His Dad
Jenelle meets with Nathan to pick up Kaiser, who makes it clear he wasn't ready to leave his dad's house.
02/11/2019
Highlight
02:37
Teen Mom 2S9 E5
Leah Deals with a Flooded Home
After Leah's house floods, a producer stops over to survey the damage, and Leah shares her concerns about the health and safety of her family.
02/11/2019
Highlight
02:02
Teen Mom 2S9 E5
Kailyn's Son Is All Grown Up
Kailyn sends Isaac off to school for his first day of third grade.
02/11/2019
Highlight
01:40
Teen Mom 2S9 E6
Missing Daddy
With Jeremy once again traveling for work, Leah asks Addie if she misses her father and calls him up so they can talk.
02/18/2019
Highlight
02:53
Teen Mom 2S9 E6
“I Want to Be Aunt Kail”
Kailyn plans to throw her younger sister a baby shower in hopes of bringing their families closer together.
02/18/2019
Highlight
02:02
Teen Mom 2S9 E6
Meet Baby Layne
Chelsea sits down with crew to talk about the birth of her new baby girl, Layne, and Cole discusses his teary reaction to being a father again.
02/18/2019
Highlight
02:53
Highlight
02:59
Teen Mom 2S9 E8
The Bigger Picture
After Kailyn receives a text from Vee about Jo filing for child support, Becky implores her to finally have a conversation with Jo.
03/04/2019
Highlight
02:13
Teen Mom 2S9 E9
Should Jenelle Let Jace See Andrew?
Jenelle tells her friend she's worried that Jace's dad Andrew still has a drinking problem.
03/11/2019
Highlight
02:41
Teen Mom 2S9 E11
Kailyn's Peace Offering to Jenelle Goes Up in Smoke
Kailyn and her friend Becky discuss Jenelle's video on social media in which she set Kailyn's hair care products on fire.
03/25/2019
Highlight
02:19
Teen Mom 2S9 E13
Jenelle's Custody Battle for Kaiser Continues
Jenelle tells her mom Barbara about her day in court with Nathan and Doris.
04/08/2019
Highlight
01:06
Teen Mom 2S9 E14
No Apology, No Problem
Following Barbara and Jenelle's Instagram Live fiasco, Kailyn chats with co-executive producer Kristen and makes her feelings about the Evans family crystal clear.
04/15/2019
Highlight
02:23
Teen Mom 2S9 E15
Teen Mom OG's Amber Escalates Her Feud with Jenelle
In light of Jenelle's social media feuds, Nathan worries about his ex's temperament, and Amber Portwood lashes out at her fellow teen mom in an Instagram Live video.
04/22/2019
Highlight
02:48
Teen Mom 2S9 E16
Leah and Jason's Breakup
After ending things with her boyfriend Jason, Leah opens up to Teen Mom 2 producer Brendan about how the relationship took a turn for the worse.
04/29/2019
Highlight
02:46
Teen Mom 2S9 E16
How the Teen Mom Unit Fell Apart
Amber from Teen Mom OG appears on Kailyn's podcast to discuss her social media feud with Jenelle, prompting Kailyn to discuss her own rifts with Jenelle and Briana.
04/29/2019
Highlight
02:15
Teen Mom 2S9 E17
Chelsea Gets Advice About Her Anxiety
Following her panic attack, Chelsea goes to dinner with her friend Chelsey and her family, who provide empathy and advice.
05/06/2019
Highlight
03:29
Teen Mom 2S9 E17
Briana and Jenelle Catch Up
Jenelle has dinner with Briana and opens up about the strain that David's reluctance to be appear on camera is putting on their relationship.
05/06/2019
Exclusive
05:07
Teen Mom 2S9
Teen Mom Reacts: Briana Pt. 1
Briana looks back at heartwarming, funny and stressful moments from Teen Mom 2, including the birth of her daughters, buying condoms and her reunion blowup.
02/07/2019
