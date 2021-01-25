Aftermath: Lady Vengeance
Season 36 E 9 • 02/15/2021
Devyn Simone chats with Darrell, Amber B., Nany, Cory and Devin about Amber B. compromising Theresa, Kaycee's performance in the Snapping Point elimination, Cory stirring the pot, and more.
Watching
Exclusive
18:47
The ChallengeS36 E6
Aftermath: From Theresa with Love
Devyn Simone talks with Jay, Nany, Lio, Kam and Leroy about Lio's reasons for leaving the game, Jay's strategy of putting Kam in The Crater, and Kam's killer instinct in elimination battles.
01/25/2021
Exclusive
02:49
The ChallengeS36 E7
Votes Declassified: Die Another Jay
Multiple agents have revenge on their minds as they vote for the next elimination, while others try to protect their alliances.
01/27/2021
Interview
01:09
The ChallengeS36 E7
Double Agents Final Words: Jay
Jay reflects on his respect for Leroy, the promise he made to Theresa and what he would've done differently in the competition.
01/27/2021
Exclusive
16:04
The ChallengeS36 E7
Aftermath: Die Another Jay
Devyn Simone speaks to Jay, Nany, Leroy, Kam and Fessy about how the guys let down TJ during Aerial Takedown, Fessy's feud with Devin, Leroy's elimination challenge against Jay, and more.
02/01/2021
Exclusive
03:08
The ChallengeS36 E8
Votes Declassified: A Muddy Matter
Even though the Double Agents make it clear who they'd like to see compromised, the elimination votes reveal most agents stick with their own alliances, partners or preconceived notions.
02/03/2021
Interview
00:56
The ChallengeS36 E8
Double Agents Final Words: Mechie
Mechie acknowledges puzzles are not his strength, congratulates Josh on getting his Gold Skull and gives himself credit for facing his fear of heights during the competition.
02/03/2021
Exclusive
18:53
The ChallengeS36
Biggest Beefs: Josh vs. Everyone
Josh has been a part of some unforgettable fights and rivalries including heated confrontations with CT, overreacting to Melissa's criticism and attacking Kyle with water.
02/08/2021
Exclusive
14:30
The ChallengeS36 E8
Aftermath: A Muddy Matter
Devyn Simone chats with Kyle, Kam, CT, Leroy and Aneesa to discuss Aneesa's hands-on approach to competing with Lolo, the effects of CT's new look, Josh's baffling lack of accuracy, and more.
02/08/2021
Exclusive
03:14
The ChallengeS36 E9
Votes Declassified: Lady Vengeance
Several agents hope to eliminate a strong player from the competition, while others continue to hold grudges from past votes.
02/10/2021
Interview
01:16
The ChallengeS36 E9
Double Agents Final Words: Theresa
Theresa reflects on her struggle in Snapping Point, who she hopes wins the game, and what she's looking forward to following her elimination.
02/10/2021
Exclusive
13:19
The ChallengeS36 E9
Aftermath: Lady Vengeance
Devyn Simone chats with Darrell, Amber B., Nany, Cory and Devin about Amber B. compromising Theresa, Kaycee's performance in the Snapping Point elimination, Cory stirring the pot, and more.
02/15/2021
Exclusive
31:04
The ChallengeS36
Biggest Beefs: Nany vs. Theresa
A love triangle on Battle of the Exes II led to a bitter feud between Nany and Theresa, and the mistrust between them continued 10 seasons later when they reunited on Double Agents.
02/16/2021
Exclusive
02:36
The ChallengeS36 E10
Votes Declassified: A Clockwork Amber
Most agents grant one team's wish by voting them into the crater to get their gold skulls, while a few others let self-interest or rivalry sway their own votes.
02/17/2021
Interview
01:03
The ChallengeS36 E10
Double Agents Final Words: Amber M.
Amber M. gives credit to Amber B. for winning the gold skull, acknowledges the power of the Cory curse and remains positive about her experience on the season.
02/17/2021
Exclusive
32:12
The ChallengeS36
Biggest Beefs: Laurel vs. Cara Maria
Laurel and Cara Maria's long-standing feud began on Cutthroat, and each elimination they faced off in throughout the years slowly chipped away at their friendship.
02/22/2021
Exclusive
19:17
The ChallengeS36 E10
Aftermath: A Clockwork Amber
Devyn Simone chats with Devin, Nany, Nam, Fessy and Amber B. about Cory using Amber M. as a ploy, Gabby dropping the ball, Nam and Lolo's mismatched partnership, Fessy's lip-lock, and more.
02/23/2021
Exclusive
01:40
The ChallengeS36 E11
Votes Declassified: An Inconvenient Goof
Some agents choose to compromise Nany and Josh, under the assumption CT will nominate himself to face Josh in the crater, while the others stick it to Gabby and Devin (mostly Devin).
02/24/2021
Highlight
02:14
The ChallengeS36 E11
Who Will Survive TJ's Security Breach?
Gabby and Devin make their way to TJ after being compromised by their fellow agents, but a surprise security breach could have widespread consequences for everyone.
02/24/2021
Exclusive
14:27
The ChallengeS36 E11
Aftermath: An Inconvenient Goof
Devyn Simone chats with Devin, CT, Darrell, Nany and Nam about the Air Lift challenge, CT's campaign to send Josh to The Crater, Lolo's exit, TJ's surprise security breach, and more.
03/01/2021
Interview
00:58
The ChallengeS36 E12
Double Agents Final Words: Devin
Devin reflects on losing a tangram elimination game to Darrell and weighs in on how he can change up his overall strategy on future seasons.
03/03/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021