Justin Bieber - "U Smile"/"Baby"/"Somebody to Love"

Even if they didn't walk away with Moonmen, just about everybody who attended the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards exited the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles a winner. Taylor Swift started some buzz with new music, and Paramore's Hayley Williams finally got to do a live tag-team with B.o.B. Another winner in spirit? Ke$ha, whose first visit to the VMAs was a positive one."It was amazing. I got to wear a garbage bag on national TV," Ke$ha gushed on the red carpet at the premiere of the second season for the HBO show "Eastbound and Down." "It was fun. It was good. And I got nominated for four, and it was a dream come true just to be there." The 23-year-old singer, who did indeed wear a dress made from garbage bags, was impressed with the level of fashion experimentation at this year's show. "It was fun. I think everybody was having fun with it," she said. However, she is not entirely sure she would be able to take the steps that Lady Gaga did with her head-turning meat-based ensemble. "I don't know if I could actually put raw meat on me," she admitted. With the VMAs behind her, Ke$ha is working on a new album, but was mostly excited to get out and support her favorite show on television. "I don't watch TV, but this show I connect with on a really deep level," she said. "I kind of feel like I'm the female version of Danny McBride: Kind of white trash, just ready to party."