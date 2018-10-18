Danae Is Low-Key Nervous About His Surgery Consultation
Season 1 E 30 • 04/08/2019
Danae opens up about his body dysmorphia as he travels to his surgery consultation, and his girlfriend Sabrina provides moral support along the way.
Watching
Sneak Peek
02:25
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17
Make Them Proud
As Bar tries to get his life together, Ashley gives him some advice and motivation.
10/18/2018
Highlight
01:17
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E20
Brianna Weighs Her Birth Control Options
Brianna and Robert visit Planned Parenthood to find out which form of birth control would be best for her.
11/12/2018
Highlight
01:53
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22
Brianna Needs a Change
Brianna sits down with Robert to discuss their future together.
11/26/2018
Highlight
02:22
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22
Jade Reaches Her Breaking Point
Jade tells her cousin Jasmine about Sean's failed drug test and what it means for them going forward.
11/26/2018
Highlight
00:00
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22
Lexi Has News for Kyler
Lexi lets Kyler know her parents no longer want him to come to their house.
11/26/2018
Highlight
02:23
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23
Devynn Lays Down a Harsh Rule for Kayla
After looking at an apartment together, Devynn reveals that she doesn’t want Kayla’s ex coming to their home if the two women decide to live together.
11/29/2018
Highlight
01:39
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23
Brianna Can’t Predict the Future
When her mom questions Robert’s life plans, Brianna gets upset and snaps at her.
11/29/2018
Highlight
03:08
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23
Ashley Confronts Bar about His Drinking
After avoiding Bar for several days, Ashley gets a call from him, and they have a serious talk about his anger and alcohol issues.
11/29/2018
Highlight
01:55
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24
Kayla Catches Heat from Stephan
Kayla faces backlash from Stephan when she and Luke make their relationship official on social media.
12/07/2018
Highlight
03:16
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24
Brianna Has a Change of Heart
After struggling to make their long-distance relationship work, Brianna decides to break it off with Robert.
12/07/2018
Highlight
02:02
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E25
Ashley Plans Holly's Party without Bar
Ashley and Bar make a difficult decision about Holly's first birthday party.
12/07/2018
Highlight
02:07
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E26
Kayla Is Done Talking About Stephan
After Stephan drops in on Izaiah’s birthday party and stirs up drama, Kayla reaches her breaking point during an argument with her mom.
12/14/2018
Highlight
01:37
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E26
Super Mom Jade
In an effort to be a role model for her daughter, Jade decides she wants to go to beauty school and eventually open her own salon.
12/14/2018
Highlight
02:01
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E26
It’s Gonna Work Out
Ashley and Bar reflect on how they’ve grown and how they can create a happy, healthy and safe environment as co-parents.
12/14/2018
Highlight
02:01
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27
Why Are You So Mad?
Brianna and Danae sit down with their moms to hash things out for the first time since their breakup, but things quickly spiral out of control.
06/22/2018
Highlight
01:14
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27
Weddings Bells for Ashley and Bar?
Ashley and Bar give an update on their wedding plans and discuss what Ashley's mom doesn't understand about Bar.
06/22/2018
Highlight
03:34
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E29
Kayla Just Wants Respect
Things quickly escalate when Kayla stands up to Stephan's mom and refuses to let her meet Izaiah on-camera.
12/28/2018
Highlight
03:02
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E29
Ashley and Bar's Update
After seeking help to become a better man, Bar joins Ashley on stage to give an update on his anger management counseling and share his side of the story.
12/28/2018
Highlight
02:00
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E30
Danae Is Low-Key Nervous About His Surgery Consultation
Danae opens up about his body dysmorphia as he travels to his surgery consultation, and his girlfriend Sabrina provides moral support along the way.
04/08/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019