RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Share Their Favorite Reality TV Shows
05/23/2019
Laganja Estranja confesses to bingeing "Dance Moms," Jinkx Monsoon calls "Chopped" the Drag Race of the culinary world, and Manila Luzon shares an unsurprising favorite.
Watching
