Trick Daddy Hits the Stage Before Got Props

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E12
Blac Youngsta Wildstyle
The truth hurts for Nick when he faces off against rapper Blac Youngsta in Wildstyle.
07/27/2018
Highlight
03:09
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E13
Winnie Harlow Wildstyle
Model Winnie Harlow steps up for the black team during a rowdy Wildstyle.
07/27/2018
Performance
03:01
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E13
Rapsody - "Sassy"
Rapsody brings nothing but attitude for her performance of "Sassy."
07/27/2018
Performance
03:10
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E14
Kent Jones - "Merengue"
Kent Jones gets the crowd moving for his performance of "Merengue."
07/28/2018
Highlight
03:19
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E14
Rachel Lindsay Wildstyle
Rachel Lindsay of "The Bachelorette" throws down some matrimonial burns on Nick during Wildstyle.
07/28/2018
Performance
03:40
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E15
Roy Wood$ - "Monday to Monday"
Roy Wood$ hits the stage to perform "Monday to Monday."
08/03/2018
Highlight
03:22
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E15
DreamDoll Wildstyle
DreamDoll twerks on stage as the squads thrown down during Wildstyle.
08/03/2018
Performance
02:50
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E16
Kap G - "Big Racks"
Kap G gets the audience moving during his performance of "Big Racks."
08/03/2018
Highlight
03:33
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E16
MariahLynn Wildstyle
MariahLynn cuts the beat to face off with Nick Cannon during Wildstyle.
08/03/2018
Highlight
03:02
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E17
Justine Skye Wildstyle
Justine Skye puts DC Young Fly on blast when they face off during Wildstyle.
08/04/2018
Performance
03:41
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E17
Justine Skye - "Goodlove"
Justine Skye takes to the stage to perform her hit "Goodlove."
08/04/2018
Performance
02:18
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E18
Vic Mensa - "Down for Some Ignorance"
Vic Mensa gets the audience on their feet with his performance of "Down for Some Ignorance."
08/10/2018
Highlight
03:26
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E18
Affion Crockett Hits Nick Below the Belt
Affion Crockett and Vic Mensa unleash on Nick during Wildstyle, but Affion shows Nick some love later.
08/10/2018
Performance
01:53
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E19
Famous Dex - "Pick It Up"
Famous Dex dials up the energy with a performance of "Pick It Up."
09/29/2019
Highlight
02:54
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E19
Trick Daddy Wildstyle
During a Wildstyle battle royale, Trick Daddy's got no treats for Nick and Justina dogs Julia's resemblance to the Trump family.
09/29/2019
Highlight
02:47
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E19
Performance
03:04
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E20
Maino - "F Boyz"
Rapper Maino gets the crowd moving when he takes the stage to perform his song "F Boyz."
09/29/2019
Highlight
02:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E20
Veterans vs. Rookies Wildstyle
DC Young Fly's squad of Wild 'N Out OGs takes on Nick's team of newbies in a Wildstyle battle.
09/29/2019
Performance
03:10
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS11 E21
Jack & Jack - "Beg"
Jack & Jack get the audience on their feet for their bubbly song "Beg."
09/22/2019
