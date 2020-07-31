Eminem and Rihanna - "Not Afraid"/"Love the Way You Lie"
07/31/2020
Eminem and Rihanna take the stage together to perform their songs "Not Afraid" and "Love the Way You Lie" at the 2010 VMAs.
Performance
04:11
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Justin Bieber - "U Smile"/"Baby"/"Somebody to Love"
Justin Bieber rolls up to the 2010 Video Music Awards in a 50s-era Thunderbird to perform a medley of his songs "Baby," "Somebody to Love" and "U Smile."
07/30/2020
01:31
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
VMA #TBT: Justin Bieber Performs "Baby/Somebody To Love"
MTV News' Christina Garibaldi reminisces about the moment Justin Bieber went from YouTube star to certified pop star, when he took over the VMAs with a sea of Beliebers and one very special guest in the crowd.
08/07/2014
01:37
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Pusha T Says His 2010 VMA Performance Was His 'Best Moment' In Hip-Hop
"Oh, I blacked out," Pusha T says of performing 'Runaway' with Kanye West. "I couldn't even see anybody."
08/22/2013
01:15
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Epic Celebrity Reactions At The VMAs
Verizon and Jim Cantiello hope to catch and tweet some of the best celebrity reactions at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.
08/24/2011
01:21
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Taylor Swift 'Needed' To Perform 'Innocent' At The 2010 VMAs
Swift explains the theme of 'Speak Now' is "saying what you feel at the time."
10/12/2010
00:53
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj Represents Manchester In This Post-VMA Clip
Minaj breaks out her English accent on Tim Kash.
09/17/2010
00:27
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Ke$ha Talks VMA Garbage Bag Ensemble, Lady Gaga's Meat Suit
Even if they didn't walk away with Moonmen, just about everybody who attended the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards exited the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles a winner. Taylor Swift started some buzz with new music, and Paramore's Hayley Williams finally got to do a live tag-team with B.o.B. Another winner in spirit? Ke$ha, whose first visit to the VMAs was a positive one.
"It was amazing. I got to wear a garbage bag on national TV," Ke$ha gushed on the red carpet at the premiere of the second season for the HBO show "Eastbound and Down." "It was fun. It was good. And I got nominated for four, and it was a dream come true just to be there."
The 23-year-old singer, who did indeed wear a dress made from garbage bags, was impressed with the level of fashion experimentation at this year's show. "It was fun. I think everybody was having fun with it," she said. However, she is not entirely sure she would be able to take the steps that Lady Gaga did with her head-turning meat-based ensemble. "I don't know if I could actually put raw meat on me," she admitted.
With the VMAs behind her, Ke$ha is working on a new album, but was mostly excited to get out and support her favorite show on television. "I don't watch TV, but this show I connect with on a really deep level," she said. "I kind of feel like I'm the female version of Danny McBride: Kind of white trash, just ready to party."
The Moonmen have all been handed out and the stars have gone home, but there's plenty of 2010 MTV Video Music Awards news, interviews, behind-the-scenes scoop, party reports and more still to come, so keep it locked on MTVNews.com.
09/17/2010
01:47
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Sarah Silverman On Chelsea Handler's Performance
The former MTV Movie Awards host talks about our VMA host's performance.
09/16/2010
01:01
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Katy Perry Was 'In Stitches' From Chelsea Handler's VMA Skits
"She definitely crossed lines, but I love a woman that can cross lines," the pop star says of the VMA host.
09/15/2010
00:27
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Katy Perry Loves Lady Gaga's Fashion Statement
"I love all that kind of symbolism that she had on her dress, and she made a statement," the singer says of Gaga's VMA fashion.
09/15/2010
02:24
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Fashion Week Attendees On Lady Gaga's VMA Fashion
NY Fashion Week participants weighed in on Lady Gaga's looks at the 2010 Video Music Awards.
09/13/2010
00:40
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Bonus: Chelsea Handler Accuses Justin Bieber Of Diva Antics
Chelsea Handler calls Justin Bieber a 'diva' when the pop star wants to butter his bagel.
09/12/2010
Recap
01:15
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Video Music Awards In 60 Seconds
Jim Cantiello runs through the the highs and lows, the crazy and the insane of the 2010 VMAs.
09/12/2010
05:14
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj Talks Pre-Show Performance, B.o.B Performs, Rick Ross Scoops Up Chelsea
Nicki Minaj was thrilled to have performed during the VMA pre-show, B.o.B rocks the crowd during his VMA performance and watch Rick Ross take Chelsea Handler on a ride.
09/12/2010
05:13
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
RZA's Thoughts On Kanye West's VMA Performance, Rihanna Joins Eminem Onstage
RZA thought Kanye West's VMA performance was a "Treat."
09/12/2010
04:57
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
MTV RapFix Exclusive: Pusha Signs With G.O.O.D. Music, B.o.B And Pusha T Kick A Verse
"It's all about G.O.O.D. Music right now," Pusha T said.
09/12/2010
04:01
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Pusha T On Performing With Kanye West, Kanye Brings Out Pusha Onstage
Pusha talks about the energy he felt at the 2010 VMAs.
09/12/2010
00:32
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
Bonus: Chelsea Handler's Confrontation With Ke$ha and Jason Derulo
Things get heated at breakfast when Jason Derulo and Ke$ha get in the way of Chelsea and her morning toast.
09/12/2010