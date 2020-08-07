Doja Cat Goes "Old MacDonald" on Nick in Wildstyle
Season 15 E 14 • 04/28/2020
New School captain Doja Cat hits Nick with an E-I-E-I-O, HitMan Holla leads a Big Mack attack, Big Daddy Kane takes his lumps, and Conceited cuts the beat to close it out.
Watching
Performance
02:34
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Cassidy - "My Drink N' My 2 Step" and "Barry Time"
Philadelphia rapper Cassidy does it big with a performance of "My Drink N' My 2 Step" from his album "B.A.R.S." and slides into his single "Barry Time."
07/08/2020
Highlight
02:53
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Marie Ramirez De Arellano Flexes on Nick in Wildstyle
A warning from Cartel Crew's Marie Ramirez De Arellano sends Nick running, and Michael Blackson rips into the New School Squad.
07/08/2020
Performance
02:55
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Pivot Gang - "Blood"
Pivot Gang, a group of independent rappers and producers from Chicago's west side, hit the Wild 'N Out stage to perform their collaborative banger "Blood."
07/07/2020
Highlight
02:58
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Naughty by Nature and the Old School Take the Belt
Radio Big Mack roasts HitMan Holla, Santwon gets crafty with Justina, and Conceited goes in on Nick's little brother Javen, then skewers Pivot Gang rapper MFnMelo.
07/07/2020
Performance
02:26
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Travis Thompson - "God's Favorite"
Seattle rapper Travis Thompson turns things up with his performance of "God's Favorite" from his album "Reckless Endangerment."
07/01/2020
Highlight
02:51
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Santwon Runs HitMan Holla Off the Stage in Wildstyle
Nick steps up to Love & Hip Hop New York star Cyn Santana, Justina delivers some biting bars, and Santwon, Maddy and rapper Travis Thompson punish the Old School Squad.
07/01/2020
Performance
02:28
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Montell Jordan - "This Is How We Do It"
Montell Jordan performs the banger "This Is How We Do It" from his 1995 album of the same name.
06/30/2020
Highlight
03:01
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Montell Jordan Delivers a Eulogy During Wildstyle
Montell Jordan brings the heat while repping the Old School Squad in Wildstyle, before the New School's Santwon McCray hits Conceited below the belt.
06/30/2020
Performance
02:38
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Kiana Lede - "Easy Breezy"
Kiana Lede slows things down with a sultry performance of her song "Easy Breezy."
06/24/2020
Highlight
04:36
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Doug E. Fresh Provides the Beat for Wildstyle
Hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh brings the beat to Wildstyle as DC Young Fly calls out Lauren Flans's jeans, and Karlous Miller and Chico Bean build up the Old School Squad.
06/24/2020
Performance
02:51
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Sisqo - "Thong Song"
Sisqo hits the stage with some impressive choreography to perform "Thong Song" from his 1999 debut album "Unleash the Dragon."
06/23/2020
Highlight
02:55
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
DC Young Fly Lights Up Sisqo in Wildstyle
Reginae Carter claps back at Nick with a Lil Wayne–themed diss, Justina delivers a series of body blows to the New School Squad, and Sisqo puts DC Young Fly in his place.
06/23/2020
Performance
02:00
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
YBN Cordae - "Broke as F**k"
YBN Cordae performs his 2019 song "Broke as F**k" from his debut album "The Lost Boy."
06/17/2020
Highlight
03:45
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
The Old School Squad Targets Shuler's Eyes
In Wildstyle, YBN Cordae steps in after Nick stalls out, Big Mack attacks HitMan's white teeth privilege, and Justina roasts Shuler's whole appearance.
06/17/2020
Highlight
03:52
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
DDG Disses Nick's Wealth
In Wildstyle, Nick gives DDG some investment advice, DoBoy and Big Mack trade barbs about their sizes, and Chico Bean picks up DC Young Fly's fumble.
06/16/2020
Performance
02:04
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
DDG - "PUSH"
DDG performs the hit single "PUSH" from his debut studio album "VALEDICTORIAN."
06/16/2020
Performance
03:06
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Lil Baby - "Woah"
Lil Baby flaunts his high-end lifestyle and accomplishments in a live performance of "Woah" from his 2020 album "My Turn."
06/10/2020
Highlight
02:16
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
Lil Baby Roasts Nick's Diss Track in Wildstyle
Justina seizes the opportunity to hit on Lil Baby, HitMan points out the real baby of the New School, and Bobb'e insults Michael Blackson's flamboyant fashion.
06/10/2020
Performance
03:46
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15
SAINt JHN - "Trap"
Brooklyn rapper SAINt JHN performs the song "Trap" from his 2019 album "Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs."
06/09/2020
