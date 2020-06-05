The Bunker Dynamic Is Always Changing
Season 35 E 9 • 05/27/2020
Josh vents about Swaggy colluding with Wes while pretending to be his friend, and Bananas advises him to stay calm and weather the storm of rapidly shifting alliances.
Watching
Exclusive
01:30
The ChallengeS35 E6
Kailah Turns to Her Parents for Help
Kailah tells her parents she cheated on her boyfriend with Bear, and they offer her sympathy but have little practical advice to give.
05/06/2020
Exclusive
01:17
The ChallengeS35 E6
Kailah Doesn't Like Bananas's Blunt Relationship Opinions
Bananas holds nothing back while he, Wes and Aneesa assess Zach and Jenna's tumultuous relationship, but Kailah thinks he's being insensitive.
05/06/2020
Highlight
01:40
The ChallengeS35 E7
Big T Tries to Stay Strong While Facing the Tribunal
Called in front of the tribunal, Big T has a hard time maintaining her composure and not taking the interrogation as disrespect toward her talents.
05/13/2020
Highlight
03:00
The ChallengeS35 E7
Elimination Hits One Particular Spectator the Hardest
A player on the sideline has the toughest time maintaining their composure when the elimination result is in.
05/13/2020
Exclusive
02:04
The ChallengeS35 E7
Total Madness Final Words: Tori
Tori says she doesn't regret taking a risk to try to get a red skull and explains what went wrong in her elimination contest against Jenna.
05/13/2020
Highlight
01:38
The ChallengeS35 E8
Nelson Picks a Bar Fight with Kyle
Nelson gets in Kyle's face at the bar because Kyle led the nomination votes against him and exposed his myriad of conflicting alliances.
05/20/2020
Highlight
03:08
The ChallengeS35 E8
Jordan Tries to Maintain His Grip After a Hard Hit
Fessy damages Jordan's shoulder when he drives him into the ground during a Pole Wrestle elimination.
05/20/2020
Exclusive
02:06
The ChallengeS35 E8
Big T Insists on Looking Hot for the Hospital
After Big T injures her foot in a drunken mishap, the other players help her get dressed for a trip to the hospital.
05/20/2020
Exclusive
01:40
The ChallengeS35 E8
Total Madness Final Words: Bear
Bear blames his poor Pole Wrestling performance on being blindsided by the tribunal and delivers a heartfelt goodbye to Kailah.
05/20/2020
Highlight
02:26
The ChallengeS35 E9
Who Moves On at the Halfway Point of the Game?
After a double elimination, two women are sent home, where they hope to resolve relationship issues, and the pressure is on for those without a red skull to get one soon.
05/27/2020
Exclusive
01:21
The ChallengeS35 E9
Exclusive
01:45
The ChallengeS35 E9
Total Madness Final Words: Jenna
Jenna speculates her alliance with Kailah and Nany led her back into elimination and expresses trepidation about what awaits her at home with Zach.
05/27/2020
Exclusive
02:08
The ChallengeS35 E9
Total Madness Final Words: Kailah
Kailah reflects on her flawed elimination strategy and tries to predict what the future holds for her and Bear.
05/27/2020
Highlight
05:24
The ChallengeS35 E10
So Does This Mean They're Friends?
One of the biggest elimination battles in Challenge history leads two legendary players to reflect on their complicated history together.
06/03/2020
Exclusive
02:20
The ChallengeS35 E10
Total Madness Final Words: Wes
Wes reflects on where he may have gone wrong during the Charge the Wall elimination, his risky decision to compete against Bananas and his unlikely friendship with his rival.
06/03/2020
Exclusive
02:31
The ChallengeS35 E10
Is This a Nomination or a Roast?
The other players grant Bananas's request to vote him into elimination, but not before they share their feelings about him.
06/03/2020
Highlight
01:38
The ChallengeS35 E12
Melissa Explodes at Josh
As the players cast their votes for Purgatory, Melissa goes after Josh, and the two have it out about each other's loyalties.
06/17/2020
Exclusive
01:42
The ChallengeS35 E12
Total Madness Final Words: Swaggy C
Swaggy C explains how conflicting advice from the other players confused his elimination strategy and shares his concerns about leaving Bayleigh on her own in the bunker.
06/17/2020
Exclusive
03:21
The ChallengeS35 E13
Is Aneesa Being Protective or Stirring the Pot?
Nany confronts Aneesa after she criticized her again for flirting with Kaycee, then the other housemates get pulled into the fray.
06/24/2020
Exclusive
01:15
The ChallengeS35 E13
Total Madness Final Words: Nany
Nany describes her emotions after being eliminated, talks about how she matched up against Melissa and expresses gratitude for the support she received from her housemates.
06/24/2020
