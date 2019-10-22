Drew's Visit to Hazelee Sets Off Rachel
Season 2 E 9 • 12/10/2019
Rachel makes a difficult choice to preserve her relationship with Jacob after he finds out Drew is visiting Hazelee.
03:14
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E2
Kayla Takes a Home Pregnancy Test
Following a frank conversation about moving out of state with Luke and Izaiah, Kayla decides to take a home pregnancy test.
10/22/2019
03:31
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E3
Brianna Receives an Unexpected Message
Brianna's mom Jessica is shocked when Brianna tells her about a message she received from a high school friend.
10/29/2019
02:58
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E3
Bar and Pastor Tea Squash Their Beef
Prior to Holly's christening, Ashley's mom Pastor Tea makes peace with Bar.
10/29/2019
02:43
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E4
Rachel Gives Birth to Her Daughter
Emotions run high in the delivery room as Rachel gives birth to her daughter Hazelee Rae Beaver.
11/05/2019
02:20
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E5
Kayla Feels Like She's Losing Her Identity
Kayla vents to her friend Annabell about Stephan's absence in Izaiah's life and how motherhood has changed her.
11/12/2019
02:03
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E5
Brianna Receives Braeson's Paternity Test Results
Brianna has mixed emotions when she learns the results of Braeson's paternity test and wonders how the news will affect her son.
11/12/2019
03:10
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E6
Kiaya Gives Birth
Tiffany and Teazha show their support and tears flow as Kiaya gives birth to her baby boy Amour.
11/19/2019
02:36
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E7
Kiaya Wants an Apology
During a tense phone call with X'Zayveon's mother Carla, Kiaya defends her decision not to allow Amour to meet his grandmother yet.
11/26/2019
02:15
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E9
02:01
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E10
Brianna Reconsiders Her Legal Options
Brianna talks with her mother about the pros and cons of hiring a lawyer to help deal with Braeson's father.
12/17/2019
04:20
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E12
Kayla and Luke Have a Sit-Down with Stephan and Madison
Kayla and Luke meet with Stephan and Madison in an attempt to clear the air, but the conversation turns tense when Kayla says she doesn't trust Madison around Izaiah.
01/14/2020
02:37
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E12
Kiaya Invites X'Zayveon's Mom to Meet Amour
There are plenty of smiles to go around as X'Zayveon's mom, Carla, arrives at Kiaya's home and holds her grandson for the first time.
01/14/2020
02:21
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E13
Brianna Is Making Moves for a Better Future
While her future as a dental assistant may still be up in the air, Brianna tells her friend Lisa that she's been casually dating someone new.
01/21/2020
01:53
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E14
It's Graduation Day for Ashley
Joined by her daughter Holly and the rest of the family, Ashley celebrates the completion of her medical assistant program.
01/28/2020
03:34
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E15
Can Counseling Help Kiaya and Teazha?
While in couples counseling, Kiaya and Teazha realize they might not be on the same page about their future.
02/04/2020
02:32
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E16
Is Rachel Pregnant Again?
Less than six months after giving birth to her daughter Hazelee, Rachel takes a test to see if she's experiencing another unplanned pregnancy.
02/11/2020
02:08
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E17
Kayla Opens Up About Her Homesickness
While Luke enjoys a more active college social life, Kayla feels lonely and bored as a stay-at-home mom in an unfamiliar town.
02/18/2020
02:03
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E18
Ashley and Bar Have It Out About Her L.A. Trip
Ashley confronts Bar about the accusations he directed at her for taking Holly to L.A. and makes it clear that she has moved on from their relationship.
02/25/2020
01:43
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS2 E18
Brianna Hangs Out with Her Ex Mylo
Brianna and Mylo spend time together for the first time since their breakup and discuss the possibility of rebuilding what they once had.
02/25/2020
