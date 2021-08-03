MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Madonna Accepts the Video Vanguard Award in 1986
03/08/2021
Madonna delivers a short and sweet acceptance speech at the 1986 VMAs after becoming the first woman to receive the Video Vanguard Award.
Show More
Watching
Highlight
00:36
1986 MTV Video Music Awards
Madonna Accepts the Video Vanguard Award in 1986
Madonna delivers a short and sweet acceptance speech at the 1986 VMAs after becoming the first woman to receive the Video Vanguard Award.
03/08/2021
