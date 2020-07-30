*NSYNC Performs "Bye, Bye, Bye," "It's Gonna Be Me" and More
07/30/2020
*NSYNC shows off their range with a medley performance of their songs "This I Promise You," "Bye, Bye, Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me" at the 2000 VMAs.
Watching
You may also like8 Videos
Performance
04:20
2000 MTV Video Music Awards
Britney Spears - "Satisfaction"/"Oops!... I Did It Again"
At the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, Britney Spears covers The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and performs her hit song "Oops!... I Did It Again."
05/15/2020
01:21
2000 MTV Video Music Awards
2000: Whitney Houston Makes Memorable Entrance at the VMAs
After a warm introduction by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Houston makes an electrifying entrance at the 2000 Video Music Awards.
02/12/2012
03:23
2000 MTV Video Music Awards
Britney Can Take The Heat For Her 2000 VMAs Performance
Britney explains she learned to take criticism of her controversial performances, and watches audience reactions.
10/05/2007
05:01
2000 MTV Video Music Awards
Oops, She's Strippin' Again
Britney became dissatisfied with wearing clothes during her 2000 VMA performance.
09/07/2000
03:08
2000 MTV Video Music Awards
2000 Hosts: The Wayans Brothers
Ladies and Gentlemen, please remain seated with your seatbelts fastened, 'cuz it's going to be a bumpy ride! The Wayans Bros. get cheeky at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
09/07/2000
01:49
2000 MTV Video Music Awards
2000 Video Music Awards: 'Real Slim Shady,' 'Way I Am'
Then-couple Diddy and Jennifer Lopez dance along as Em leads his look-alikes down the aisle.
09/07/2000
Performance
02:58
2000 MTV Video Music Awards
Christina Aguilera's Unforgettable Medley at the 2000 VMAs
Relive one of Christina Aguilera's most memorable moments from the 2000 VMAs as she performs her chart-topping songs, including "Come on Over" and "Genie in a Bottle."
09/07/2000