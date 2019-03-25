Zara Larsson “Ruin My Life”
03/25/2019
Zara Larsson performs “Ruin My Life” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
Performance
00:00
Spring Break 2019
City Girls “Twerk”
City Girls perform “Twerk” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
03/25/2019
Performance
00:00
Spring Break 2019
Tyga “Girls Have Fun”
Tyga performs “Girls Have Fun” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
03/25/2019
Performance
00:00
Spring Break 2019
Rae Sremmurd “Black Beatles”
Rae Sremmurd performs “Black Beatles” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
03/25/2019
Performance
04:36
Spring Break 2019
Rae Sremmurd “Powerglide”
Rae Sremmurd performs “Powerglide” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
03/25/2019
Performance
00:00
Spring Break 2019
Tyga “Taste”
Tyga performs “Taste” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
03/25/2019
Performance
00:00
Spring Break 2019
Tyga “Swish”
Tyga performs “Swish” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
03/25/2019
Performance
00:00
Spring Break 2019
City Girls “Act Up”
City Girls perform “Act Up” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
03/25/2019
Performance
00:00
Spring Break 2019
Zara Larsson “Don’t Worry Bout Me”
Zara Larsson performs “Don’t Worry Bout Me” at MTV Spring Break 2019.
03/25/2019
Exclusive
02:18
Spring Break 2019
DJ Pauly D's Workout Tips
Before heading to Cancun for Spring Break, Double Shot at Love star DJ Pauly D demonstrates how he keeps his beach body in check with this chest and bicep workout routine.
03/18/2019
04:00
Spring Break 2019
*NSYNC Performs "Tearin' Up My Heart" at MTV SPRING BREAK 1999
Let's throw it back to *NSYNC's performance of "Tearin' Up My Heart at MTV Spring Break in 1999.
03/11/2019
04:00
Spring Break 2019
Usher Performs "Nice & Slow" at MTV SPRING BREAK
Wish I was on a beach listening to Usher rn.
03/11/2019