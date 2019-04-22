Twerking Moms
Nicole throws a bridal reveal sleepover party for Alyssa at which Cheyenne proves she's still the "ultimate party mom."
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E1
Nicole and Nikki Talk About Their Relationships
Nikki talks about her romance with Ryan, and Nicole has a revelation about her relationship with Michael.
04/22/2019
Highlight
03:13
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E1
Chandlar Doesn’t Want to Be the Bad Guy
Years after drifting apart, Chandlar reaches out and reunites with her high school friends, who warn her against putting Aaron's name on their baby's birth certificate.
04/22/2019
Highlight
02:19
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E1
Heather's Baby Shower Blues
A week away from her baby shower, Heather worries her mom isn't prepared to host the party.
04/17/2019
Exclusive
01:52
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E2
Tea Time for Chandlar and Her Daughter
Chandlar's daughter answers questions about the upcoming birth of her baby brother and her preferred living situation during a fancy mother-daughter tea party.
04/29/2019
Highlight
02:39
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E2
Chandlar Gets James's Opinion
Chandlar tells James about Aaron's arrest, and James worries about Aubrey's well-being.
04/29/2019
Highlight
03:05
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E2
Alyssa and Brandon Make a Decision About Their Wedding
Alyssa and Brandon discuss changing their wedding date due to her mom's health problems, and Cheyenne and Nicole share words of encouragement.
04/29/2019
Exclusive
01:45
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E3
Highlight
03:00
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E3
Chandlar Makes a Bold Move
After giving birth to their son Jaxton, Chandlar kicks Aaron out of the hospital, and 24 hours later, Aaron is arrested.
05/06/2019
Exclusive
02:10
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E4
Alyssa Discusses Her Mom's Cancer Treatments
While taking Kayden for a haircut, Alyssa updates Brandon on her mother's cancer treatments.
05/13/2019
Highlight
04:04
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E4
Nicole's Not-So-Charming Prince Charming
Nicole and Michael steal the spotlight at Heather's event when they argue about Michael's drinking.
05/13/2019
Exclusive
03:25
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E5
Nicole Gets Fatherly Advice on How to Explain an Absentee Father
Nicole seeks her own dad's advice about how to explain the absence of Noelle's dad in her life.
05/20/2019
Highlight
02:21
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E5
Nicole Gets Emotional During the Moms' Trip
The other moms complain about the expensive trip to L.A., and Nicole reveals how it feels for her to be a single mom.
05/20/2019
Exclusive
02:46
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E6
Cheyenne and Alyssa Have a Somber Playdate
While their kids play together, Cheyenne opens up about her money troubles and Alyssa reveals that her mom has gone into hospice care.
05/20/2019
Highlight
03:53
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E6
Chandlar Learns the Truth
Chandlar finally finds out what happened between Nicole and Aaron four years ago.
05/20/2019
