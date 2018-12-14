Malcolm Walks Out on Maya
Season 2 E 16 • 03/29/2019
Malcolm breaks down his house romances and reveals where his relationship with Maya went after the show.
Ex On The BeachS2 E1
Farrah Has a Fan in the House
Malcolm recognizes Farrah from her past work, and she talks about her boss babe ways.
12/14/2018
02:20
Ex On The BeachS2 E1
Romantic Connections Heat Up Quickly
Nicole and Morgan see potential with scheming Chad, while Malcom and Maya appreciate each other's game.
12/14/2018
02:09
Ex On The BeachS2 E1
Cheyenne Hits Below the Belt
Farrah gets called out for her attitude, but Cheyenne goes way too far while trying to win the argument.
12/03/2018
01:17
Ex On The BeachS2 E2
Kareem's Being a Very, Very Bad Boy
When Maya reaches her breaking point with Kareem, Farrah surprises the rest of the singles and stands up for her friend.
12/27/2018
00:54
Ex On The BeachS2 E3
Farrah Gets a Message in a Bottle
For better or worse, a cryptic message in a bottle sends Farrah to the Shack of Secrets.
01/03/2019
01:20
Ex On The BeachS2 E3
Diandra Looks for Closure
Diandra confronts Malcolm about their breakup in an attempt to get closure and move on.
12/28/2018
01:52
Ex On The BeachS2 E4
Morgan and Jay's Date Night Interruption
Morgan and Jay are shocked when her sister shows up to share her two cents about their relationship.
01/10/2019
01:47
Ex On The BeachS2 E4
Maya Sets the Record Straight
Diandra wants to know which singles have a problem with her, and Maya lashes out at her.
01/04/2019
01:29
Ex On The BeachS2 E5
Battle of Morgan's Exes
Jay sees red when he finds out that Corey kissed their mutual ex Morgan.
01/17/2019
01:51
Ex On The BeachS2 E5
Murray Navigates a Love Triangle
Murray struggles to get closure with ex Cory Z while simultaneously trying to reconnect with his other former flame, Cheyenne.
01/11/2019
03:05
Ex On The BeachS2 E6
Here Comes Hurricane Janelle
The roommates see a wild side of Janelle when she catches her ex-boyfriend Darian kissing Diandra in the Shack of Secrets.
01/24/2019
02:10
Ex On The BeachS2 E14
The Results of the Lie Detector Test Are In
After the singles take lie detector tests, Romeo reveals whether Angela and Nelson were telling the truth about being over their exes.
03/21/2019
01:48
Ex On The BeachS2 E15
Did Morgan Hook Up with Johnny Bananas?
Jay accuses Morgan of cheating on him with Johnny Bananas while she was away filming The Challenge, but Morgan denies it.
03/28/2019
02:12
Ex On The BeachS2 E15
Angela Is Still Waiting for Tor'i to Pay Her Back
At the Season 2 reunion, Angela gets fired up talking about her battle to get Tor'i to pay back money he took from her.
03/22/2019
01:23
Ex On The BeachS2 E16
The Kiss No One Saw Coming
During the reunion, co-host Romeo reveals a video that shows a never-before-seen kiss between Corey Brooks and Diandra.
04/04/2019
02:07
Ex On The BeachS2 E16
00:48
Ex On The BeachS2
Farrah Reflects on Her Experience
Farrah reveals the valuable lessons she's learned from her time on Ex on the Beach.
02/07/2019
02:58
Ex On The BeachS2
The Stages of a Breakup Pt. 3
The end of a relationship is never easy, but the cast of Ex On The Beach has multiple ways of getting through a rough patch after a breakup.
12/19/2018
02:37
Ex On The BeachS2
The Stages of a Breakup Pt. 2
The Ex On The Beach cast shares their personal breakup experiences and how they came out stronger on the other side.
12/18/2018
