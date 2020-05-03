Gussie Gets in Touch with His Feminine Side
Season 1 E 9 • 04/03/2020
Gussie models Grace's wigs, which she wears when she wants to switch up her look.
Watching
Exclusive
01:46
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E2
Will Haley's Trip with Clark Meet Her Expectations?
Haley speaks with Christi, Billy Sr. and Grace about the timeline of her relationship with her boyfriend Clark and their potential next steps for the future.
03/05/2020
Exclusive
02:09
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E3
Haley, Abbey, Grace and Maddie Raid Mom's Closet
As Haley prepares to go to California, she and her sisters look through their mom Christi's massive basement wardrobe, then do some reminiscing.
03/12/2020
Highlight
02:36
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E3
Jake Learns the Dos and Don'ts of Dating
After Christi, Grace and Maddie give Jake a makeover, they take him on a practice date, and he shares his concerns about Billy Jr.'s relationship with Marissa.
03/12/2020
Exclusive
02:57
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E4
Billy Jr. Helps Jake Level-Up His Wing-Eating Skills
Billy Jr. decides to put Jake through a rigorous competitive-eating training session that includes a lot more than gobbling down wings.
03/12/2020
02:22
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E4
Haley and Clark Discuss the Future of Their Relationship
Haley and Clark talk about her decision to move back to Los Angeles and what that means for their relationship.
03/12/2020
Exclusive
04:52
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E5
Gussie Hopes Painting Will Bring Grace and Louise Together
After Gussie brings Louise to the farmhouse to help his family paint, Grace makes it clear she and Louise have a long way to go before they'll speak again.
03/19/2020
Highlight
02:26
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E5
"Instead of the Mile-High Club, How About the Stadium Club?"
During their date night, Billy Sr. and Christi reminisce about the carefree dating they did in their younger days and discuss Billy Jr.'s relationship with Marissa.
03/19/2020
Exclusive
01:53
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E6
Billy Jr. and Marissa's Instagram Isn't as Hip as They Think
Billy Jr. and Marissa seem pretty proud of their joint Instagram account focused on beer and cardio, but the rest of the family isn't nearly as impressed.
03/19/2020
Highlight
01:52
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E6
Jake and Gussie Call Marissa a Gold Digger
Claiming to represent the rest of the Busch family, Jake and Gussie accuse Marissa of only dating Billy Jr. for his money.
03/19/2020
Highlight
03:37
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E7
Billy Jr. Defends Marissa
Tempers flare when Billy Jr. and Marissa face questions about their relationship from Gussie, Jake, Christi, Maddie and Grace.
03/27/2020
Exclusive
03:15
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E7
Billy Jr. Gets Chingy to Spice Up Peter's Music Video
Billy Jr. invites St. Louis rapper Chingy to the Busch family estate to help Peter film a rap video, but the shoot could be derailed by Jake's fixation on parmesan cheese .
03/27/2020
Highlight
03:37
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E8
Grace Confronts Louise
Gussie's birthday party takes an awkward turn when Grace calls out her best friend Louise for not being honest about dating Gussie.
03/27/2020
Exclusive
01:41
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E8
Peter's First Rap Music Video Is a Family Affair
Peter, a.k.a. The Plug, lives it up in a music video featuring a Lamborghini, Clydesdales and parmesan cheese (not to mention rapper Chingy and all of Peter's fam).
03/27/2020
Exclusive
01:05
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E9
Gussie Gets in Touch with His Feminine Side
Gussie models Grace's wigs, which she wears when she wants to switch up her look.
04/03/2020
Exclusive
02:52
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E9
What's Going on with Gussie and Louise?
Billy Jr. confronts Gussie over an early morning game of beer pong about lying about his relationship with Louise.
04/02/2020
Highlight
02:18
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E9
Grace and Louise Lay Everything on the Table
Following their fight at Gussie's birthday party, Grace and Louise sit down to hash out their differences and make an action plan for moving forward with their friendship.
04/02/2020
Exclusive
01:35
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E10
Gussie Gives His Parents the 411 on Billy Jr. and Marissa
As Christi and Billy Sr. prepare for their brewery's groundbreaking ceremony, Gussie clues them in on Billy Jr.'s intentions with Marissa.
04/03/2020
Exclusive
01:46
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E10
Billy Sr. Dreams Up a New Mascot for the Brewery
Billy Sr. shows off his wild new mascot costume to the family.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:45
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E10
Billy Jr. Gets His Family's Attention in a Big Way
Billy Jr. hopes to convince his family his burgeoning relationship with Marissa is legit by making a public announcement at the brewery groundbreaking.
04/02/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019