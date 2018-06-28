An Artful Dance
Season 7 E 35 • 07/24/2019
Matt joins Kimiko Glenn and Nev to confront a catfish whom uses evasion and diversion tactics to avoid telling the truth.
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E11
There's Something Here She Doesn't Want Her to See
Max and Nev make a shocking discovery on their catfish's secret Facebook.
06/28/2018
00:26
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E11
One of the Worst Deceptions We've Ever Seen
Max and Nev are called in when a woman claims that she and the partner she's never met have a baby together.
06/28/2018
10:56
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E11
They Have a Baby, but They've Never Met?
Kiaira reaches out to Max and Nev to help her get in touch with Cortney, her partner she's never met before but claims she has a child with.
06/28/2018
01:17
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E12
What About Your Husband and Kids?
Before starting the search for her online love interest, Max and Nev ask their subject Nina what the investigation could mean for her husband and kids.
07/09/2018
13:13
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E12
A Fresh Start
Nina, a married webcam model, asks Max and Nev to find the customer she fell in love with online.
07/09/2018
00:25
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E12
That's a Lot of Money
A webcam model goes on a search to find the man she fell in love with despite being married to someone else.
07/09/2018
09:28
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E15
Army/Navy Game
Chelsea is beginning to have doubts about her online boyfriend who claims to be in the Navy but shared a photo of himself in an Army uniform.
08/01/2018
01:27
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E15
That's All We Know
Working from a single image, Nev and Max are able to conclude that the man in the picture that Chelsea saw on a dating profile is not the person she's talking to.
08/01/2018
00:25
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E15
No Post, No Followers
Max and Nev help a young woman track down an online beau who never had time to call and uses a burner Instagram account.
08/01/2018
01:21
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E17
The Proof Is in the Pizza
Nev and Laura call Derek’s ex-girlfriend to further investigate his potential catfisher’s identity and uncover an important mutual link.
08/10/2018
01:49
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E18
Max Moves On
After seven years, Max bids farewell to Catfish and talks about what the show has taught him.
08/29/2018
09:05
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E18
Fifty Shades of Cray
Nev and Max meet a single father who's in an online relationship with a woman who only agreed to meet him in person if he was blindfolded the entire time.
08/15/2018
01:25
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E18
Jasmine's Famous Venmo Friend
While seeking Jasmine's real identity, Max and Nev discover that she's connected to another MTV personality and that her photos show up on a different Instagram account.
08/15/2018
01:54
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E43
Becoming a Meme
The emotional impact of a troll's vicious fat-shaming is made worse when the image becomes a meme and thousands of others join in with their own insults.
08/01/2018
01:09
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E43
Viral Punching Bag
A woman who's struggled all her life to build up confidence about her body has it all torn down in an instant when a troll's mockery goes viral.
08/01/2018
02:07
Catfish: The TV ShowS7
What Does It Take to Be Nev’s Co-Host???
As the search for Max's successor continues, Nev lays out the top five things he’s looking for in a new co-host before Catfish returns on Wednesday, November 28 at 9/8c.
11/08/2018
00:30
Catfish: The TV ShowS7
The Search Continues for a New Co-Host
After a successful seven-year run with Max, Nev will team up with a new partner in crime every week when Catfish returns on Wednesday, November 28 at 9/8c.
11/06/2018
01:01
Catfish: The TV ShowS7
00:20
Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Coming Face to Face with Catfish: Trolls
Starting Wednesday, July 18 at 10/9c, Charlamagne Tha God and Raymond Braun put internet users face to face with the trolls who taunt them.
07/10/2018
