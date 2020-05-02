Keegan Explains His Shady Behavior to Dustin
Season 8 E 14 • 08/26/2020
Dustin finally gets to meet his long-distance friend Keegan, but the energy of their first face-to-face conversation is less enthusiastic than Nev and Kamie were expecting.
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E5
Kamie Teaches Nev a Lesson in Hair Maintenance
Nev has some questions for Kamie about how she manages her curls, and the answers are more complicated than he was expecting.
02/05/2020
Highlight
03:55
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E5
Joseph Meets Sabrina
Joseph finally speaks to his girlfriend Sabrina in person and gets some answers about her confusing behavior.
02/05/2020
Exclusive
01:33
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E6
The Reincarnation of Nev and Kamie
Nev and Kamie discuss immortal jellyfish, Kamie's queendom and Nev's heroic act in a former life.
02/12/2020
Highlight
04:26
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E6
William Didn't Want to Believe the Truth
Nev, Kamie and William finally meet William's online ex-girlfriend and learn why she was willing to send him thousands of dollars.
02/12/2020
Exclusive
01:20
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E7
Kamie's Capacity for Praise Is Infinite
Nev talks about Kamie's love of compliments, and Kamie and Danielle discuss how the appearance of a person's face is affected by eyebrows.
02/19/2020
Highlight
03:51
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E7
Will Danielle Give Her Catfish a Second Chance?
Nev and Kamie help Danielle confront BJ to learn the real reason he didn't attend their prior planned meeting.
02/19/2020
Exclusive
01:42
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E8
A Good Meal Is the Way to DeJohn's Heart
DeJohn tells Nev and Kamie about Cashay's supposed culinary skills, but Kamie doesn't believe Cashay can make both lasagna and cheesecake.
02/26/2020
Highlight
04:22
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E8
DeJohn Meets Cashay
Nev, Kamie and DeJohn meet the woman he's been talking to for 21 months.
02/26/2020
Exclusive
01:43
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E9
Aaliyah's Extensive Family Leaves Nev and Kamie Awestruck
Nev and Kamie are shocked when Aaliyah tells them how many siblings she has and breaks down her family tree.
03/04/2020
Highlight
03:10
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E9
Aaliyah Gets Answers to Her Burning Questions
Nev and Kamie help Aaliyah interrogate the person she's been talking to long-distance for a year and a half.
03/04/2020
Exclusive
02:14
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E10
Nev's Not Sharing
As Kamie, Red, Gemini and Nev set out on a road trip to investigate potential catfish Myranda, everyone is prepared with a to-go snack -- except Kamie.
03/11/2020
Highlight
02:04
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E10
Nev and Kamie Have the Perfect Lure for Gemini's Catfish
Nev and Kamie make a shocking discovery when looking up Myranda's phone number, then devise a plan to lure Gemini's catfish in for an intervention.
03/11/2020
Highlight
04:12
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E11
Jason's Catfish Wants to Have His Cake and Eat It, Too
In their first virtual confrontation, Nev and Kamie find out what's real about Jason's alleged model boyfriend and what he really wants out of their relationship.
08/05/2020
Highlight
04:00
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E13
Dre Comes Face to Face with Charismatic Casey
Dre, Nev and Kamie finally meet Casey on a Zoom call, and she has a trick up her sleeve.
08/19/2020
Highlight
04:29
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E15
Kirsten's Catfish Comes Clean
Kirsten's catfish joins her on a call with Nev and Kamie to explain why they deceived her.
09/02/2020
Highlight
03:21
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E16
Stephanie Asks Danny About His Sketchy Behavior
Danny finally shows his face to Stephanie, Nev and Kamie, and explains his aversions to FaceTime, phone calls and personal visits.
09/09/2020
Highlight
04:29
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E17
Zay Can't Wait to Learn the Truth
Zay finds out who she's been talking with online, Kamie and Nev come to a revelation, and secrets concerning Zay's marriage are uncovered.
09/16/2020
Highlight
04:14
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E18
Did Ryan Learn a Lesson?
Nev and Kamie are full of questions when Ryan meets the person he's been talking to online.
09/23/2020
