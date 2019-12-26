The Cast Prepares for the Melted Heart Ceremony
Season 4 E 14 • 02/27/2020
Georgia, Tyranny, Ryan and other housemates worry about the possibility of facing yet another rejection as they prepare for the Melted Heart Ceremony.
Ex On The BeachS4 E5
Laurel Tries to Stir Up Some Last-Minute Support
Laurel makes one final attempt to get more of the housemates on her side before they cast their Ice Ceremony elimination votes.
12/26/2019
Ex On The BeachS4 E5
Laurel Takes a Stand at the Ice Ceremony
Laurel reaches her breaking point with Nicole and makes a decision that leaves everyone else at the Ice Ceremony wondering how to proceed.
12/26/2019
Ex On The BeachS4 E6
Sydney Gets Chatty During a Gym Session with Nicole
Nicole gets some one-on-one time with Sydney, who starts opening up about her interests and life while the two work out together.
01/02/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E6
Georgia and Callum Try to Warn La Demi About Sam
Georgia and Callum intervene in La Demi's flirtation with Sam, which leads some of the housemates to take sides in a dispute that runs deep.
01/02/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E7
Niall Crosses a Line During a Game of Blind Kiss
While the housemates play a new blindfolded version of spin the bottle, Niall decides to test Callum and jeopardize the fun.
01/09/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E7
Allie and Daniel Are on the Chopping Block
The Ice Ceremony results have Allie and Daniel each worrying they're about to leave the chalet.
01/09/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E8
Tyler Seeks Jakk's Blessing
Tyler comes clean to Jakk about his feelings for Jakk's ex Adore in hopes of getting the all-clear to pursue her.
01/16/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E8
The Jacuzzi Isn't the Only Thing Making Nicole Lose Her Cool
Nicole and Sydney have some unexpected company on their date, and Nicole's reaction leaves Sydney questioning their connection.
01/16/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E9
Georgia and Callum Learn Each Other's True Feelings
In the Sauna of Secrets, Georgia and Callum finally get to hear what each has been saying to the housemates about their relationship.
01/23/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E9
Tyranny and Callum Have the Power at the Ice Ceremony
Tyranny and Callum cast the deciding votes after a tie at the Ice Ceremony, and their decisions leave a larger void than anyone anticipated.
01/23/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E10
Jemmye Counsels Allie on Her Relationship with Niall
Allie confides in Jemmye her uncertainty she and "hot weirdo" Niall want the same things out of their relationship.
01/30/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E10
Sam Jumps Out of the Chalet and Into the Fireplace
Sam has some explaining to do after he takes newly arrived Paris on his Fire Date instead of Tyranny.
01/30/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E11
Paris and Sam's Cheesy Hot Tub Date
During a hot tub date, Paris and Sam reflect on how the slow pace of their courtship has helped each of them grow.
02/06/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E11
Callum and Georgia Accuse La Demi of Hypocrisy
During the Ice Ceremony, La Demi insists that she's being honest and respectful toward Tyler, but Callum and Georgia say her actions don't match her words.
02/06/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E12
Marlon and La Demi Trade Jabs
Marlon's jacuzzi confession and La Demi's PDA with Sam leads to an argument in the chalet, and Niall introduces Derek and John to the world.
02/13/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E12
Niall's Ready to Rumble
Niall tells Marlon why he's not worried about another one of Allie's exes coming into the chalet.
02/13/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E13
Todd and Adore Share Their Heartbreak
Adore talks to Todd about her latest romantic disappointment, while Todd reveals his frustrations about Marlon's inconsistent affection for him.
02/20/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E13
The Lie Detector Means Trouble for Callum, Paris and Georgia
Romeo reads their lie detector test answers, and the results further complicate the relationships in their love triangle.
02/20/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 E14
