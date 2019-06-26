Are the Singles Growing?
Season 8 E 9 • 08/12/2019
During a check-in with Dr. Frankie, Jasmine reveals that she's reevaluated her violent tendencies, and Jenna opens up about moving on from Kai.
Watching
Highlight
02:44
Are You The One?S8 E1
Emotional Intelligence Is the Best Pickup Line
After Kai and Jenna bond over their shared interest in introspection, Kai opens up about his transition, and things heat up between the two of them.
06/26/2019
Highlight
01:58
Are You The One?S8 E5
An Orgy Breaks Out in the Boom Boom Room
Despite being a confirmed non-match, Jenna and Kai can't seem to tear themselves apart, so Kylie, Aasha and Jasmine decide to join in on their fun.
07/17/2019
Highlight
02:28
Are You The One?S8 E6
This Match Up Ceremony Is a Mess
After a shocking Match Up Ceremony, the singles must reassess their strategy.
07/24/2019
Highlight
01:35
Are You The One?S8 E7
Are Aasha and Brandon a Perfect Match?
Inside the Truth Booth, Aasha and Brandon discover that they're the first perfect match of the season, much to the delight of the entire house.
07/31/2019
Highlight
01:46
Are You The One?S8 E8
Jenna and Jasmine Step Into the Truth Booth
The housemates are forced to reassess their strategy after Jenna and Jasmine head into the Truth Booth.
08/05/2019
Highlight
02:24
Are You The One?S8 E9
Are the Singles Growing?
During a check-in with Dr. Frankie, Jasmine reveals that she's reevaluated her violent tendencies, and Jenna opens up about moving on from Kai.
08/12/2019
Highlight
01:57
Are You The One?S8 E10
Remy and Paige Head to the Truth Booth
Remy and Paige find out if they're a perfect match when the house sends them to the Truth Booth.
08/19/2019
Highlight
01:55
Are You The One?S8 E11
One Week and Two Beams Left
The singles get a worst-case scenario result at the matchup ceremony, and they only have one week left to sort everything out.
09/02/2019
Highlight
03:52
Are You The One?S8 E12
The Final Matchup Ceremony
With three couples left to confirm, the singles enter into their final matchup ceremony to find out whether or not they'll take home $750,000.
09/09/2019
Interview
02:38
Are You The One?S8
Dr. Frankie's Dating Advice
Psychologist and matchmaker Dr. Frankie Bashan shares her thoughts about sex on the first date, the downside of dating apps and the benefits of getting set up by friends.
08/26/2019
Exclusive
03:19
Are You The One?S8
How to Be an Ally
The sexually fluid cast sheds light on what it means to be an LGBTQ ally and defines terms like "queer," "pansexuality" and "nonbinary."
06/30/2019
Exclusive
01:32
Are You The One?S8
Facing Bigotry from Within the Community
The cast opens up about their experiences facing bigotry from within the community and how they've overcome it.
06/29/2019
Exclusive
03:52
Are You The One?S8
Welcome to the Are You The One? House
Basit, Kylie and Max give an inside look into the Are You The One? house, from the Boom Boom Room to the game room and everywhere in between.
06/28/2019
Exclusive
01:40
Are You The One?S8
Are You The One? Season 8 Cast Members Weigh In on the Lack of LGBTQ+ Representations in Media
The cast of Are You The One? Season 8 discuss the underrepresentation of LGBTQ+ people in media and urges all platforms to create positive change through total inclusivity.
06/21/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019