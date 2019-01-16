The Hardest Goodbye
Season 1 E 9 • 02/14/2019
Heidi and Jordan share a tearful and heartfelt goodbye after breaking up for good.
Highlight
03:35
The HillsS1 E1
Fashion Starts Here
Before being reintroduced to Teen Vogue editor Lisa Love, new interns Lauren and Whitney are given mini makeovers.
01/16/2019
Exclusive
03:14
The HillsS1 E1
Bright Lights, Big City
Lauren, Heidi, Audrina and Whitney talk about living on their own for the first time and the glamorous nightlife in Los Angeles.
05/31/2006
Exclusive
05:54
The HillsS1 E1
Lauren and Heidi's Apartment
Lauren and Heidi invite fans over to see their DVD collection, their rarely used kitchen and their extensive wardrobes.
05/31/2006
Exclusive
04:07
The HillsS1 E2
Teen Vogue Tour
Lauren leads fans on a tour of the Teen Vogue offices, with stops at Lisa Love's office, Whitney's and Lauren's desks and the magazine's epic closet.
06/07/2006
Exclusive
03:21
The HillsS1 E2
Working Girls
Lauren, Whitney, Heidi and Audrina describe what they've learned from their jobs and internships in fashion and modeling and reveal their plans for the future.
06/07/2006
Exclusive
02:49
The HillsS1 E3
Personal Style
Lauren, Whitney, Heidi and Audrina break down one another's unique styles.
06/14/2006
Exclusive
05:49
The HillsS1 E3
Audrina's Apartment
Audrina shows off her eclectic apartment, which includes her pet fish, unique vintage finds and Madonna pop art.
06/14/2006
Exclusive
03:09
The HillsS1 E4
Bolthouse Productions
Heidi gives a tour of her workplace, Bolthouse Productions, and runs through her daily grind.
06/21/2006
Exclusive
04:58
The HillsS1 E4
Behind the Scenes of the MTV Press Photo Shoot
Lauren, Whitney, Heidi and Audrina give a behind-the-scenes look at their MTV press photo shoot.
06/21/2006
Exclusive
01:51
The HillsS1 E5
Boys, Boys, Boys
Lauren, Whitney, Heidi and Audrina dish about guys and reveal the worst pickup lines they've heard.
06/28/2006
Exclusive
04:47
The HillsS1 E5
Jordan and Brian's Apartment
Jordan and Brian show off their humble abode, which includes a big-screen TV, a graffiti wall and a whole lot of dirty laundry.
06/28/2006
Exclusive
03:41
The HillsS1 E6
Behind the Scenes of the DKNY Fashion Show
Lauren and Whitney talk about their roles in the DKNY Jeans fashion show during L.A. Fashion Week.
07/05/2006
Exclusive
03:29
The HillsS1 E6
Whitney's Room
Whitney gives a walk-through of her unapologetically pink bedroom, which is decorated with art she's made, a funky antique lamp and a glass-shoe figurine collection.
07/05/2006
Exclusive
02:34
The HillsS1 E7
Relationships
Lauren, Whitney, Heidi and Audrina talk about the importance of romance and what they value most in a relationship.
07/12/2006
Exclusive
07:00
The HillsS1 E7
Cast Cars
The cast shows off how they drive around L.A. in style.
07/12/2006
Exclusive
03:05
The HillsS1 E8
Quixote Studios
Audrina takes fans on a tour of the ultra-hip offices of Quixote Studios, which has a coffee bar and a courtyard for celebrity hangouts.
07/19/2006
Exclusive
02:11
The HillsS1 E8
She Said, She Said
Lauren, Whitney, Heidi and Audrina share just how well they know one another, from who's the messiest to who's the biggest flirt.
07/19/2006
Highlight
02:45
The HillsS1 E9
Exclusive
03:22
The HillsS1 E9
Passion For Fashion
Lauren, Whitney, Heidi and Audrina discuss their favorite fashion trends and reveal which trends they think are overkill.
07/26/2006
