Lindsay Saves a Lobster
Season 1 E 6 • 02/11/2019
Upset that a live lobster has been put on ice, Lindsay sets the crustacean free.
Watching
Highlight
00:59
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E4
Mike and Alex Share a Kiss
After a sloppy night out, Mike becomes wracked with guilt for kissing the not-quite-single Alex.
01/29/2019
Highlight
01:28
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E4
Everything's Set for Big Shaq
Panos gives the staff credit for having everything running smoothly at the beach house by the time Big Shaq takes the stage.
01/25/2019
Highlight
01:19
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E4
Big Shaq Comes to Mykonos
Before kicking off their first live musical performance at the beach house, Lindsay and Panos welcome headliner Big Shaq onto the island.
01/25/2019
Highlight
02:09
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E5
Sara's Plot Twist Backfires
Jonitta helps Sara move Brent's belongings to another room, and Brent doesn't take it well.
02/04/2019
Highlight
01:24
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E5
Two New VIP Hosts Arrive
There's a shake-up among the VIP hosts when Kyle and Kailah join the team.
02/04/2019
Sneak Peek
01:00
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E6
Lindsay Saves a Lobster
Upset that a live lobster has been put on ice, Lindsay sets the crustacean free.
02/12/2019
Highlight
01:33
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E6
Jules and May Are MIA
When Jules and May are nowhere to be found, the rest of the staff scrambles to cover the cabana the pair was assigned to host.
02/11/2019
Highlight
00:56
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E6
Lindsay Saves a Lobster
Upset that a live lobster has been put on ice, Lindsay sets the crustacean free.
02/11/2019
Sneak Peek
01:37
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E6
Jules and May Are MIA
When Jules and May are nowhere to be found, the rest of the staff scrambles to cover the cabana the pair was assigned to host.
02/08/2019
Highlight
01:39
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E7
Lindsay Is Suspicious of Kailah's Motives
When Kailah mentions her boyfriend wants to visit, Lindsay accuses her of not being a team player.
02/18/2019
Highlight
01:01
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E7
Panos Doesn't Care for Sara and Brent's Drama
Now that Brent and Sara are broken up, Panos wants them to keep their drama out of the beach house.
02/18/2019
Highlight
01:56
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E8
Mike's Struggle for Acceptance as a Bisexual Man
Already feeling unaccepted by his father, Mike blows up when Alex calls his bisexuality "weird."
02/25/2019
Highlight
01:30
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E8
Lindsay Does "The Lilo"
After a successful Pride party at the beach house, Lindsay gets on stage with her VIP hosts and inadvertently sparks an iconic dance trend.
02/25/2019
Highlight
00:53
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E9
Nico Tortorella Stops By the Beach House
Lindsay reconnects with her old friend and Younger star Nico Tortorella at the beach house.
03/01/2019
Sneak Peek
01:14
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E9
Lindsay Ices Nico Tortorella
Lindsay has Younger's Nico Tortorella try cryotherapy, a treatment that exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures.
03/01/2019
Sneak Peek
01:54
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E9
What Happens in Mykonos Might Have to Stay in Mykonos
Jonitta and Billy tell Sara they don't think Brent is serious about their relationship.
03/01/2019
Highlight
02:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E10
Jonitta Gives Brent Tough Love
Jonnita unloads on Brent about his treatment of Sara over the summer, and Brent pushes back.
03/07/2019
Highlight
01:51
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E10
The VIP Hosts Get to Know Single Sara
As Brent finds himself alienated from the other hosts, Sara enjoys the benefits of being single.
03/07/2019
Sneak Peek
01:20
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E11
Lindsay and Panos Critique the VIP Hosts
Lindsay and Panos share their honest opinions about the VIP hosts as they decide who they'll keep on staff.
03/15/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019