Britney Spears and G-Eazy - "Make Me... "/"Me, Myself & I"
08/24/2019
Britney Spears and G-Eazy take the stage at the 2016 VMAs with a medley of "Make Me... " and "Me, Myself & I" featuring a crew of backup dancers.
19 Videos
00:56
MTV News
2016 VMAs All-Access Live Stream Supercut
Check out the best moments captured on the audience and backstage camera feeds during the 2016 VMAs.
08/28/2016
01:52
MTV News
2016 VMAs Wrap-Up
The 2016 Video Music Awards featuring Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian & more!
08/28/2016
00:30
MTV News
Rapid Recap of the VMAs
Meredith Graves packs as many MTV Newsworthy moments from the 2016 VMAs as possible into a thirty second report.
08/28/2016
00:20
MTV News
Happy Kanye at the VMAs
Something about the 2016 VMAs put Kanye West in a great mood all night long.
08/28/2016
00:52
MTV News
The Definitive VMA Audience Dancing Compilation of 2016
A lot of celebs, but mostly Frankie Grande, let loose during the musical performances at the 2016 VMAs.
08/28/2016
00:41
MTV News
Cutest Couple VMA Goes to Ariana & Mac
New couple Ariana Grande and Mac Miller cozied up in the audience at the 2016 VMAs.
08/28/2016
01:14
MTV News
Awkward Moments from the 2016 VMAs
Check out some of the most entertaining and least graceful moments from the 2016 VMAs.
08/28/2016
00:48
MTV News
Beyoncé Crashes Chance The Rapper's Interview
Video of the Year winner Beyoncé surprises MTV News's Meredith Graves and Chance The Rapper backstage at the 2016 VMAs.
08/28/2016
04:34
MTV News
Chance the Rapper Talks Co-Signs and 'Coloring Book' at the VMAs
MTV News's Meredith Graves chats with Chance the Rapper about Barack Obama, his next video, and wrestling backstage at the 2016 VMAs.
08/28/2016
Performance
04:03
2016 MTV Video Music Awards
The Chainsmokers "Closer" ft. Halsey Live Performance
The Chainsmokers perform "Closer" featuring Halsey at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
08/28/2016
00:28
MTV News
The Final Five at the VMAs
The girls from the gold medal US gymnastics team (minus Gabby Douglas, get well soon) hung out with Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian at the 2016 VMAs.
08/28/2016
02:04
MTV News
Fifth Harmony Backstage at the VMAs
MTV News's Meredith Graves chats with Fifth Harmony about gymnastics and their VMA wins backstage at Madison Square Garden during the 2016 VMAs.
08/28/2016
Performance
03:46
2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Nick Jonas "Bacon" Ft. Ty Dolla Sign Live
Nick Jonas performs "Bacon" featuring Ty Dolla $ign at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
08/28/2016
00:45
My Super Sweet SixteenS4 E8
Teyana Taylor on 'My Super Sweet 16'
Way before she starred in the 'Fade' video at the 2016 VMAs, Teyana Taylor made her MTV debut on 'My Super Sweet 16.'
08/28/2016
Performance
04:08
2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Future - "F**k Up Some Commas"
Future performs "F**k Up Some Commas" from his mixtape "Monster" at the 2016 VMAs in NYC's Madison Square Garden.
08/28/2016
Performance
03:41
2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj - "Side to Side"
Ariana Grande puts in the work while performing her hit song "Side to Side," with backup from rapper Nicki Minaj, at the VMAs 2016.
08/28/2016
00:00
2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Professional Category Winners
Tove Lo and Bebe Rexha announce the winners of the 2016 VMAs professional categories.
08/28/2016