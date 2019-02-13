Did Kam Break Girl Code?
Season 33 E 19 • 05/29/2019
At the Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion, Da'Vonne and Kam break down how their mutual attraction to Theo ended their close friendship.
Watching
Highlight
01:28
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E2
Wes and Hunter's Unlikely Alliance
After the Challengers are paired off into Veteran-Prospect teams, Hunter reveals his plan to fly under the radar while Wes politically strategizes.
02/13/2019
Highlight
01:18
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E3
Welcome to the Game, Bitch
Amanda storms out of the room when she and her Prospect partner Josh don't see eye-to-eye about how the game should be played.
02/20/2019
Highlight
01:26
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E3
Kyle and Mattie Sitting in a Tree
Cara Maria wastes no time warning Mattie against falling for Kyle when she finds out the two of them were caught kissing in the kitchen.
02/19/2019
Highlight
01:26
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E4
Paulie's Nightmare Continues
Kyle and Mattie's performance in Ring Tossed surprises everyone, and Paulie's frustration grows.
02/27/2019
Exclusive
01:00
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E5
Did Hunter and Julia Hook Up?
Back at the Challenge House, Hunter and Julia get to know each other.
03/11/2019
Highlight
01:55
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E5
Meeting of the Minds
The members of the Tribunal decide who to put up for elimination, but their personal alliances pull them in different directions.
03/06/2019
Highlight
02:46
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E6
Kam Wants to Strictly Be Friends with Leroy
Leroy's jealousy rages when he catches Kam kissing Theo just minutes after he confesses his love to her.
03/13/2019
Highlight
02:41
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E8
The Truth About Bear Comes Out
Georgia warns the house against trusting Bear when she discovers he's been lying to her about not having a girlfriend back home.
03/26/2019
Highlight
01:08
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E12
Finishing What They Started
The challengers eagerly wait to find out if Paulie will volunteer himself to face off against Kyle in one of the Killing Floor's most gruesome eliminations of all time.
04/24/2019
Highlight
03:05
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E16
And the Winner Is…
After enduring the longest and most grueling final in the show's history, one competitor is crowned The Challenge: War of the Worlds champion and takes home $750,000.
05/22/2019
Exclusive
08:44
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E16
Challenge Legends Face Off at Universal Orlando Resort
Darrell, Veronica, Derrick and Emily are joined by two surprise guests in challenges set at Universal Orlando.
05/22/2019
Highlight
01:48
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E19
Bananas Isn't Fooled by Paulie
When Bananas accuses Paulie of having an ulterior motive in his relationship with Cara Maria, the couple defends their love and fires back.
05/29/2019
Highlight
01:48
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33 E19
Did Kam Break Girl Code?
At the Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion, Da'Vonne and Kam break down how their mutual attraction to Theo ended their close friendship.
05/29/2019
Exclusive
02:44
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33
It's All in the Casting
These original casting reels for some of The Challenge's biggest stars, including Johnny Bananas, CT, Wes and Cara Maria, proves why the show constantly pushes the limits.
06/17/2019
Interview
01:34
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33
Who Bickered the Most?
The Challenge cast exposes the teams that seem to butt heads the most.
02/25/2019
Interview
00:58
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33
Meet the Veterans: Ashley M.
Ashley M. looks back at her roller-coaster relationship with Hunter, vows to protect her ally Amanda and hopes to snag her third Challenge win.
02/10/2019
Interview
01:50
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33
Meet the Veterans: Jenna
Challenge veteran Jenna talks making War of the Worlds her comeback season and competing alongside her longtime boyfriend Zach and best friend Nany.
02/09/2019
Interview
01:56
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33
Meet the Veterans: Nany
After taking a much-needed hiatus, six-season competitor Nany is back with a clean slate and ready to take home the Challenge crown.
02/08/2019
Interview
02:01
The Challenge: War of the WorldsS33
Which Prospect Would You Not Want?
The veterans size up the rookies and reveal which ones they absolutely didn't want as their teammates.
02/06/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019