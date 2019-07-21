Tory Lanez - "TAlk tO Me"
Season 13 E 4 • 03/08/2019
Tory Lanez gets the crowd to make some noise with a performance of his song "TAlk tO Me."
Watching
Performance
04:02
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E11
Swizz Beatz - "SWIZZMONTANA"
Rapper and producer Swizz Beatz gets the crowd on their feet with a performance of "SWIZZMONTANA"
07/21/2019
Highlight
04:01
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E11
Swizz Beatz Wildstyle
Swizz Beatz takes a dig at Nick's shoes, and the Red Squad takes turns dissing Hitman Holla in a Wildstyle throw down.
07/21/2019
Performance
02:43
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E12
Lil Mosey - "Noticed"
Lil Mosey tears it up live on the Wild 'N Out stage with his song "Noticed."
07/28/2019
Highlight
03:55
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E12
The Squads Play Wildstyle
Shiggy and the Black Squad play Wildstyle against the Red Squad.
07/28/2019
Performance
01:54
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E13
Moneybagg Yo - "Say Na"
Moneybagg Yo lights up the Wild 'N Out stage with his performance of "Say Na."
07/28/2019
Highlight
03:10
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E13
T-Pain Joins the Squads for Wildstyle
T-Pain proves to both squads he can spit without Auto-Tune in a game of Wildstyle.
07/28/2019
Performance
02:43
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E14
Kash Doll - "Ice Me Out"
Kash Doll struts across the stage and rocks the mic during a performance of her song "Ice Me Out."
08/04/2019
Highlight
03:18
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E14
Brooke Valentine, Miss Nikki Baby and Paris Phillips Play Wildstyle
Miss Nikki Baby goes hard against Nick in a Wildstyle throw down, and Justina Valentine has Brooke Valentine's back against DC Young Fly.
08/04/2019
Performance
02:50
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E15
Smino - "Klink"
Rapper Smino gets the crowd going with a performance of his song "Klink."
08/04/2019
Highlight
02:51
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E15
NeNe Leakes, Brentt Leakes and Diggy Simmons Go Wildstyle
During Wildstyle, Nick offers to be Brentt Leakes's new daddy, Diggy Simmons comes hard at Chico, and NeNe Leakes rips the mic from Justina's hands.
08/04/2019
Highlight
03:09
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E16
Sherrie Silver Goes for the Gold
The Red Squad roasts Marshmello during Wildstyle, but Sherrie Silver delivers a burn of her own to Nick.
08/11/2019
Performance
03:16
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E16
Yella Beezy - "Up One"
Yella Beezy is unapologetic about his attributes in his live performance of "Up One."
08/11/2019
Performance
03:06
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E17
G Herbo - "Swervo"
The crowd dances along as G Herbo takes the stage to perform his track "Swervo."
08/11/2019
Highlight
02:54
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E17
G Herbo and Eva Marcille Play Wildstyle
During Wildstyle, Chico Bean rips on G Herbo's tight pants, Cortez shreds DC Young Fly's musical abilities, and Emmanuel tries to flatter Eva Marcille.
08/11/2019
Highlight
02:16
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E18
Lay Lay and Perez Hilton Wildstyle
Lay Lay proves her might as she teams up with Perez Hilton and the Black Squad to unleash serious bars on the Red Squad during Wildstyle.
07/21/2019
Performance
02:10
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E18
JID - "Never"
JID gets the crowd moving when he takes to the stage to perform his song "Never."
07/21/2019
Highlight
03:16
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E19
Michael Rainey Jr. and Chico Bean Take the Wildstyle Battle Up a Notch
Nick and Jimmy O. Yang trade barbs in Wildstyle, and things gets heated when Chico Bean issues a warning to Michael Rainey Jr.
08/25/2019
Performance
03:12
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E19
Pardison Fontaine - "Backin' It Up"
Pardison Fontaine gets some help from the Wild 'N Out cast as he performs his hit song "Backin' It Up" live.
08/25/2019
Performance
02:20
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS13 E25
Buddy - "Black"
Buddy doesn't mince words as he raps about the black experience in his performance of his song "Black."
08/25/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019