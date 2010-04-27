Celeb Cameos
Season 6 • 02/26/2019
From Lady Gaga to Ryan Cabrera and everyone in between: Take a walk down memory lane and revisit all the stars who made an appearance on The Hills.
Watching
Highlight
02:46
The HillsS6 E1
Confronting Kristin
Kristin feels attacked when the girls grill her about her drug use after a night out in Miami Beach, FL.
04/27/2010
Highlight
01:00
The HillsS6 E2
Spencer Makes Stephanie Cry
Stephanie reaches her breaking point when an attempted friendly interaction with Spencer and Heidi ends in tears.
05/04/2010
Highlight
01:42
The HillsS6 E4
Spencer and Brody Go Head to Head
A fun night out with friends takes a turn when Spencer unexpectedly picks a fight with Brody at the club.
05/18/2010
Highlight
01:46
The HillsS6 E9
Not-So-Happy Hour at the Cabrera Household
Audrina closes the book on her relationship with musician Ryan Cabrera.
06/22/2010
Highlight
01:11
The HillsS6 E10
What Happens in Costa Goes Straight Back Home
The group heads out to Costa Rica and places bets on who's going to be hooking up.
06/29/2010
Highlight
01:35
The HillsS6 E11
Stuck Between a Spencer and a Hard Place
Holly and Darlene mourn the loss of their relationship with Heidi, who is being forced to choose between Spencer and her family.
12/20/2018
Highlight
02:10
The HillsS6 E12
Spencer Drags Heidi's Mom
Spencer puts a damper on Enzo's birthday party when he trash talks Darlene and hits a soft spot with Holly, who takes a stand and defends her mom.
02/01/2019
Sneak Peek
02:18
The HillsS6 E12
Is This Really Goodbye?
In the series finale of The Hills, Kristin and Brody say goodbye before she leaves for Europe, but there's a twist.
01/21/2019
Exclusive
05:46
The HillsS6
Exclusive
01:15
The HillsS6
100 Things About The Hills: Unanswered Questions
Does Brody still have Brittany Canada Whore in his phone?
08/03/2016
Exclusive
01:10
The HillsS6
100 Things About The Hills: Movie Casting
The cast members reveal who they think should play them on the silver screen.
08/02/2016
Exclusive
07:17
The HillsS6
100 Things About The Hills - Part 4
The cast of The Hills shares 100 things about the show to celebrate it's 10-year anniversary.
08/01/2016
Exclusive
05:35
The HillsS6
100 Things About The Hills - Part 3
The cast of The Hills shares 100 things about the show to celebrate it's 10-year anniversary.
08/01/2016
Exclusive
03:40
The HillsS6
100 Things About The Hills - Part 2
The cast of The Hills shares 100 things about the show to celebrate it's 10-year anniversary.
08/01/2016
Exclusive
06:21
The HillsS6
100 Things About The Hills - Part 1
The cast of The Hills shares 100 things about the show to celebrate it's 10-year anniversary.
08/01/2016
Exclusive
00:44
The HillsS6
100 Things About The Hills: Kids
After everything that went down on The Hills, are the stars willing to let their future children take a peek at their past lives?
07/28/2016
Exclusive
00:37
The HillsS6
Hills” 10th Anniversary: Best Of Brody Jenner Smiling
The ladies man melted a lot of hearts.
05/27/2016
Exclusive
00:55
The HillsS6
“Hills” 10th Anniversary: Kristin’s Best Zingers
The MTV star was never one to mince words.
05/26/2016
Exclusive
00:31
The HillsS6
“Hills” 10th Anniversary: Best Of Lauren Conrad Crying
The leading lady shed more than a few (mascara) tears.
05/26/2016
