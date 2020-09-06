The Roommates Meet for the First Time
Season 1 E 1 • 06/09/2020
After getting acquainted with their swanky New York loft, Eric, Becky, Kevin, Norman, Heather B., Andre and Julie introduce themselves to one another.
Watching
Highlight
04:02
The Real World: New YorkS1 E1
The Roommates Meet for the First Time
After getting acquainted with their swanky New York loft, Eric, Becky, Kevin, Norman, Heather B., Andre and Julie introduce themselves to one another.
06/09/2020
Highlight
02:03
The Real World: New YorkS1 E1
Heather B. Is Offended by Julie's Beeper Comment
Heather B., Andre and Kevin address Julie's racist comment, which prompts all of the roommates to discuss their own experiences with race.
06/09/2020
Highlight
03:44
The Real World: New YorkS1 E1
Did Julie's Upbringing Shape Her Opinion About Black People?
While at dinner, Julie, Kevin and Heather B. discuss the impact America's history and their own backgrounds have had on their perspective of race.
06/09/2020
Highlight
03:41
The Real World: New YorkS1 E11
Kevin and Julie Argue Over Cultural Differences
While attempting to reconcile, Kevin and Julie engage in a shouting match, and Julie reveals she will never feel comfortable being alone around Kevin.
06/09/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019