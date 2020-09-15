Chelsea Discusses Her Decision to Leave Teen Mom 2
Season 10 E 19 • 01/05/2021
After Chelsea reveals she's not returning to the show, the other moms react to the news.
Highlight
03:58
Teen Mom 2S10 E3
Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley Interview a Psychic Medium
Kailyn and Lindsie have an emotional chat with Monica the medium for their "Coffee Convos" podcast, and Kailyn gets an unexpected call while at a salon.
09/15/2020
Highlight
01:25
Teen Mom 2S10 E3
Chelsea and Cole Catch Up
Chelsea talks with Cole about the moto jacket she created for her clothing line, therapy and spending time with Aubree.
09/15/2020
Highlight
02:40
Teen Mom 2S10 E4
Briana Receives Her STI Test Results
Briana calls Planned Parenthood to find out her STI test results and is caught off guard by the news she receives.
09/22/2020
Highlight
02:34
Teen Mom 2S10 E4
Should Aubree Get a Cellphone?
Chelsea talks to Aubree about an upcoming father-daughter dance, and then Chelsea's friend Laura offers her opinion about whether Aubree's ready for a cellphone.
09/22/2020
Highlight
03:09
Teen Mom 2S10 E5
What Is the Status of Briana and Luis's Relationship?
Briana tells Luis if he's not going to care enough about what's going on with his own body, then they should only be co-parents going forward.
09/29/2020
Highlight
03:03
Teen Mom 2S10 E6
Jade's Home Life Takes a Huge Step Backwards
Jade moves into her salon space, and later tells her friend Marissa about an unsettling fight that erupted between Sean and her father.
10/06/2020
Highlight
02:20
Teen Mom 2S10 E7
Leah and Ali Meet Victoria's Baby Boy
Leah pushes through her anxiety about Ali's health on a visit to the hospital, where Ali meets her baby cousin Cai and gets an X-ray for her foot injury.
10/13/2020
Highlight
01:33
Teen Mom 2S10 E9
Kailyn Feels Betrayed by Her Ex's Family
Kailyn reveals the origins of her leaked pregnancy news and gives an update on the status of her relationship with the baby's father, Chris.
10/27/2020
Highlight
02:31
Teen Mom 2S10 E9
Leah Opens Up About Her Past Substance Use
Leah talks to a producer about the progress she's made on her book, takes a call from her editor and explains why she felt it was important to share her story of past substance use.
10/27/2020
Highlight
02:04
Teen Mom 2S10 E10
Kailyn Finds Out the Sex of Her Baby
With the pregnancy still a secret from her other children, Kailyn goes to the doctor's office for an ultrasound, where she discovers whether she'll have another boy or her first girl.
11/10/2020
Highlight
02:09
Teen Mom 2S10 E11
Briana's Mom Grills Her About Her Trip to Puerto Rico
When Briana's mom questions her about her trip to Puerto Rico, she refuses to disclose any details about her mysterious new boyfriend.
11/17/2020
Highlight
01:44
Teen Mom 2S10 E13
Chelsea's Port-a-Potty Pregnancy Test
Chelsea documents her journey to conceive another baby, including taking a pregnancy test while visiting the construction site for her and Cole's new house.
11/25/2020
Highlight
01:15
Teen Mom 2S10 E13
Is Isaac Old Enough to Make His Own Custody Decisions?
Kailyn reevaluates her earlier opinion about letting Isaac make custody decisions for himself.
11/25/2020
Highlight
02:26
Teen Mom 2S10 E14
Kailyn's Sons Meet Their New Brother
Isaac and Lincoln are excited to meet their new baby brother Creed, and Kailyn is surprised at Lux's reaction to the family's new addition.
12/01/2020
Highlight
01:30
Teen Mom 2S10 E15
Jade Reaches Her Breaking Point
Following an argument with Sean, Jade vents to her mother about his work ethic, her anxiety and their relationship.
12/08/2020
Highlight
02:51
Teen Mom 2S10 E16
Stella Says What She Really Thinks About Her Dad
Briana worries about the relationships her daughters have with their respective fathers.
12/15/2020
Highlight
02:14
Teen Mom 2S10 E16
Why Vee and Kailyn's Friendship Is So Important to Jo
Jo makes a guest appearance on Kailyn and Vee's podcast to explain why he's grateful the two women were able to become such good friends.
12/15/2020
Highlight
03:58
Teen Mom 2S10 E18
Chelsea Is Ready to Move On
Chelsea and her family say goodbye to their producer Mandi, and look ahead to their life after Teen Mom.
12/29/2020
