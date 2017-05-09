In It for a Minute with Lil Tecca
03/02/2020
Lil Tecca fields as many questions as he can in a minute, covering topics ranging from songs he doesn't like to perform anymore to his thoughts on extraterrestrial life.
Watching
Interview
03:33
MTV PUSH
Gaby Interviews SZA
SZA sits down with MTV's Gaby Wilson to talk about not sucking at music, her debut album and the inspirations behind it.
09/05/2017
00:56
MTV PUSH
Squaddd With PRETTYMUCH
PRETTYMUCH cosigns a list of other artists who are part of the squad
09/01/2017
00:45
MTV PUSH
Pro Tip With Kacy Hill
Kacy Hill says it's okay to be 85 years old when you're 23.
08/09/2017
Interview
02:51
MTV PUSH
Vinyl Surprise with Kacy Hill
Kacy reacts to listening to a one-of-a-kind vinyl record
08/01/2017
03:26
MTV PUSH
Behind The Lyrics of Kacy Hill's "Hard To Love"
Kacy sits with Meredith and talks about the inspiration behind her song, "Hard To Love", the importance of family, and dealing with one-sided love
08/01/2017
Interview
03:32
MTV PUSH
Kacy Hill On The Early Days Of Her Music Career
Kacy talks about the first time she wrote a song, attending performing arts school, and more
08/01/2017
03:22
MTV PUSH
Behind The Lyrics of Kacy Hill's "Like A Woman"
Kacy breaks down the inspiration behind her song, "Like A Woman," who she wrote it for, and being in touch with her feminine side
08/01/2017
02:42
MTV PUSH
Last Looks with Kacy Hill
In LAST LOOKS, we ask artists to reveal a side of them that we might not see through listening to their music or watching their music videos with unique stories surrounding the most recent time they did something new personally, professionally, or musically.
08/01/2017
Interview
00:53
MTV PUSH
Kacy talks her music influences
Kacy talks about her love of the piano and how 90s Alternative Music influenced the sound on her record
08/01/2017
Bonus
00:33
MTV PUSH
Prepped with Kacy Hill: Studio Session
Kacy Hill tells us how she preps for a studio session
08/01/2017
Bonus
00:42
MTV PUSH
Prepped with Kacy Hill: A Night Out
Kacy Hill tells us how she preps for a night out
08/01/2017
Interview
01:25
MTV PUSH
Khalid Breaks Down The Teen Experience
Khalid speaks on the teen experience and attracting fans of all ages
07/01/2017
Interview
03:20
MTV PUSH
Khalid Talks Location & More
Khalid discusses the success of his debut album, the first songs he ever penned, his love/hate relationship with “Location” and more!
07/01/2017
03:02
MTV PUSH
Behind The Lyrics of Khalid's "Young Dumb & Broke"
Khalid talks with Gaby about breaking out of his typical writing process for "Young Dumb & Broke,” finding inspiration from David Guetta, and more!
07/01/2017
02:37
MTV PUSH
Last Looks with Khalid
For this series, Khalid reveals what his last text message was, when the last time he laughed so hard that he cried was, and more!
07/01/2017
Interview
00:44
MTV PUSH
Khalid Discusses Creating His Legacy
07/01/2017
Interview
02:34
MTV PUSH
Khalid's Shout Outs
Khalid shouts out other emerging artists he's currently listening to.
07/01/2017
