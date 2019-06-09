The Winners Are Crowned, and the Losers Point Fingers
Season 34 E 16 • 12/11/2019
The winning country arrives at the yacht and claims their million-dollar prize, while the losing teammates cast blame.
Interview
02:33
The ChallengeS34
Which Members of the Opposing Team Would You Want (or Not Want) on Your Side?
Talking strategy and compatibility, the challengers reveal who on the opposing team they would (and who they would not want) to compete alongside.
09/06/2019
Exclusive
08:22
The ChallengeS34 E1
Behind The Challenge - The British Are Coming!
Bear, Jordan, Nany, Georgia and Theo unpack the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, on which the national teams were established and reinforcements were chosen.
09/13/2019
Exclusive
07:58
The ChallengeS34 E2
Behind The Challenge - God Save the Queen
Kyle, Paulie, Kam, Cara Maria, Georgia and Zahida lay out their strategies for the Cryptic Crossbow challenge and clear up rumors about Georgia's loyalties.
09/13/2019
Exclusive
09:06
The ChallengeS34 E3
Behind The Challenge - United We Stand, Divided We Fall
Cara Maria, Rogan, Georgia, Jordan and Bear explain what Team U.K. should've done differently in the Paddle Wheel Puzzle challenge and rehash Team U.S.'s loyalty issues.
09/16/2019
Exclusive
09:10
The ChallengeS34 E5
Behind the Challenge - In Paulie We Trust
Jordan, Nany, Tori, Paulie and Cara talk about the deceptively long swim in the Hooked challenge and Paulie's epic betrayal.
09/30/2019
Exclusive
07:56
The ChallengeS34 E7
Behind The Challenge - Zero Dark Turbo
Bear, Nany, Georgia, Tori and Jordan discuss the arduous nature of the Resilient River Run challenge and break down one of the best elimination battles of the season.
10/14/2019
Exclusive
05:53
The ChallengeS34 E8
Behind the Challenge - Saving Private Esther
Georgia, Nany, Kyle, Kam and Tori discuss the endurance test that was the Grate Expectations challenge, the U.S. team's ability to work together and the double elimination.
10/21/2019
Exclusive
09:08
The ChallengeS34 E10
Behind The Challenge - Infinity War
Georgia, Paulie, Nany, Tori and Jordan discuss the events leading up to Turbo's meltdown, claims of dirty play in the Incoming challenge, and the shocking elimination results.
11/04/2019
Highlight
04:01
The ChallengeS34 E11
Jordan Forms a New Alliance with His Girlfriend Tori
Before making a decision about his future in the competition, Jordan has a very important question for his girlfriend Tori.
11/06/2019
Exclusive
08:20
The ChallengeS34 E11
Behind The Challenge - All Is Fair In Love and War
Jordan, Tori, Paulie, Cara and Kam discuss collateral damage during the most recent challenge, their social strategies and a very unexpected gesture.
11/12/2019
Highlight
04:21
Exclusive
01:17
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds - Most Shocking Performance
Viewers were stunned when this legendary The Challenge competitor went out early in recent seasons, but perhaps it's all part of a long-term strategy… or not.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
01:02
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds - Ride or Die
In a game defined by backstabbing and manipulation, the winner of The Challenge's Ride or Die award knows how to stay loyal to their friends.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
00:56
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Improved Player
The Challenge's most improved competitor looks back on their highest and lowest moments before accepting the award for most improved player.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
01:23
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Master Manipulator
There's no shortage of schemers on The Challenge, but the winner of the Master Manipulator Award is clearly craftier than all the others -- and doesn't mind saying so.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
01:02
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds - Rookie of the Year
The Challenge is designed to chew up and spit out newbies, but this Rookie of the Year more than rose to the occasion.
03/20/2020
Exclusive
00:56
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Best Elimination
The winner of this award refers to it by a slightly more intense name and thanks those who made their dominant elimination performance possible.
03/20/2020
Interview
01:24
The ChallengeS35
Melissa and Kailah Reunited
Melissa and Kailah discuss how they feel about being around each other again following their altercation on The Challenge: Final Reckoning.
03/24/2020
Interview
01:58
The ChallengeS35
Who Are You Happiest Not to See?
Ashley, Wes, Rogan, Nany, Bananas, Kyle, Jordan, Aneesa, Tori, Jenna and CT talk about the competitors they're not missing this season.
03/24/2020
Interview
03:01
The ChallengeS35
Who Don't You Want to See in Elimination?
Bear, Kyle, Nelson, Fessy, Jenny, Nany, Kailah, Mattie and more competitors reveal which players they wouldn't want to face in an elimination.
03/24/2020
