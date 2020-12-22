Friend or Foe?
Season 36 • 12/17/2020
CT and Jay talk about their Total Madness elimination battle, Kam and Leroy discuss how their relationship helps their games, and Cory and Nelson explain how their friendship persists.
Watching
After Show
15:04
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E1
Aftermath: License to Killer Kam
Devyn Simone sits down with Kam, Leroy, Aneesa, CT, Lio and Natalie to discuss when CT threw a shoe in Wes's face, reflect on Aneesa's power move, and play Trivia Redemption.
12/22/2020
After Show
15:03
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E2
Aftermath: Dive Another Day
Devyn Simone sits down with Big T, Kyle, Natalie, Aneesa, Fessy and Nany to talk about how Ice Spy revealed everyone's alliances and play a game of Would You Rather.
12/22/2020
After Show
15:09
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E3
Aftermath: Enemy of the State
Devyn Simone chats with Tori, Nelson, Kam, Leroy, CT and Devin about a player's game-ending injury, clear up confusion about Wes's alliances, and tackle some Trivia Redemption questions.
12/28/2020
Highlight
02:31
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E3
A Strict Diet of Cold Beers and Revenge Is One Way to Play
The elimination-winner revels in their power to infiltrate another team and disrupt the game.
12/23/2020
Interview
01:31
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E3
Double Agents Final Words: Wes
Wes struggles to figure out how he miscalculated his elimination strategy and explains why he's disappointed in the other players.
12/23/2020
Exclusive
03:33
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E3
Votes Declassified: Enemy of the State
Some players are motivated by alliance loyalties, and others are motivated by personal spite, when they vote on which team will face the next elimination.
12/23/2020
After Show
20:03
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E4
Aftermath: Duplicity
Devyn Simone sits down with Tori, Nelson, Cory, Devin and Kyle to talk about the Drone Control challenge, Tori's decision to send Fessy into The Crater, and Devin's conflict with Amber M.
01/11/2021
Interview
01:12
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E4
Double Agents Final Words: Nelson
A stunned Nelson discusses Fessy's betrayal and what it takes to go into a tough physical elimination as the underdog.
01/06/2021
Exclusive
02:27
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E4
Votes Declassified: Duplicity
Some agents feel conflicted about their vote, while others come in with a clear plan about which team they want to compromise.
01/06/2021
Highlight
03:02
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E4
Devin Turns a Bonding Moment Into a Fight
Big T opens up to a few of the housemates about the deaths of her parents, but Devin doesn't want Amber M to be part of the moment.
01/06/2021
After Show
14:48
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E5
Aftermath: Skyfall
Devyn Simone chats with Aneesa, Tori, Fessy, Big T, CT and Devin about how they felt when Ashley returned to the competition, the Agent Down challenge, plotting against the vets, and more.
01/20/2021
Interview
01:06
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E5
Double Agents Final Words: Tori
Tori reflects on the struggles she faced and her missteps during the elimination round, and what she's thankful for after her loss.
01/13/2021
Exclusive
03:34
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E5
Votes Declassified: Skyfall
During the elimination vote, one agent makes a big gamble, while others play it safe and stick with the consensus of the majority in the house.
01/13/2021
Highlight
04:42
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E5
TJ Gives One Player the Respect They Deserve
Following a hard-fought battle in The Crater, TJ gives props to the elimination-winner who must then decide if they want to infiltrate and steal a new partner.
01/13/2021
After Show
18:47
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E6
Aftermath: From Theresa with Love
Devyn Simone talks with Jay, Nany, Lio, Kam and Leroy about Lio's reasons for leaving the game, Jay's strategy of putting Kam in The Crater, and Kam's killer instinct in elimination battles.
01/25/2021
Interview
01:16
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E6
Double Agents Final Words: Ashley
After recognizing her dubious honor of being eliminated twice in one season, Ashley praises Kam's ferocity in elimination battles and vents about Theresa and Jay's underhanded tactics.
01/20/2021
Exclusive
02:25
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E6
Votes Declassified: From Theresa with Love
While most players vote to compromise the team covertly named by the Double Agents, others choose to forward their own agendas or burn their votes in an attempt to stay above the fray.
01/20/2021
After Show
16:04
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E7
Aftermath: Die Another Jay
Devyn Simone speaks to Jay, Nany, Leroy, Kam and Fessy about how the guys let down TJ during Aerial Takedown, Fessy's feud with Devin, Leroy's elimination challenge against Jay, and more.
02/01/2021
Interview
01:09
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E7
Double Agents Final Words: Jay
Jay reflects on his respect for Leroy, the promise he made to Theresa and what he would've done differently in the competition.
01/27/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019