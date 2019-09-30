Laurel and Bear Get Close
Season 34 E 3 • 09/11/2019
Things heat up between Team U.S.'s Laurel and Team U.K.'s Bear.
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E5
Behind the Challenge - In Paulie We Trust
Jordan, Nany, Tori, Paulie and Cara talk about the deceptively long swim in the Hooked challenge and Paulie's epic betrayal.
09/30/2019
Highlight
03:33
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E5
All's Fair in Love, War and Challenges
After a hard-fought battle in the Proving Ground, the eliminated player issues a warning to their team, and another player worries about their own future in the game.
09/25/2019
Highlight
04:04
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E6
That's Why They Call It the Proving Ground
Two women face off in a battle of brains and brawn in order to avoid elimination.
10/02/2019
Highlight
01:28
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E6
Josh Struggles to Process Paulie's Betrayal
Hurt by his teammate Paulie's treachery during the most recent elimination, Josh thinks they can no longer be friends and angrily confronts him.
10/01/2019
Exclusive
07:56
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E7
Behind The Challenge - Zero Dark Turbo
Bear, Nany, Georgia, Tori and Jordan discuss the arduous nature of the Resilient River Run challenge and break down one of the best elimination battles of the season.
10/14/2019
Highlight
02:46
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E7
Turbo Goes Into Overdrive
Members of Team U.S. intervene when Turbo wants to fight Jordan for yelling at him.
10/09/2019
Exclusive
05:53
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E8
Behind the Challenge - Saving Private Esther
Georgia, Nany, Kyle, Kam and Tori discuss the endurance test that was the Grate Expectations challenge, the U.S. team's ability to work together and the double elimination.
10/21/2019
Highlight
01:26
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E8
Who Will Cara Send to the Proving Ground?
The tribunal chooses a female and male to send into elimination, and Cara reluctantly votes for a previous Challenge teammate.
10/16/2019
Highlight
03:28
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E9
Jordan's Smack Talk Comes Back to Bite Him
After hearing Jordan was talking trash, Turbo challenges him to put his money where his mouth is.
10/23/2019
Highlight
01:49
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E9
Things Heat Up Between Theo and Paulie
Paulie gets a little too close for comfort in an altercation with Theo.
10/23/2019
Highlight
00:59
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E9
Kam and Leroy Still Have a Spark
Kam and Leroy reconnect after a period of resentment, but history shows this relationship is as unpredictable as it is passionate.
10/23/2019
Exclusive
09:08
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E10
Behind The Challenge - Infinity War
Georgia, Paulie, Nany, Tori and Jordan discuss the events leading up to Turbo's meltdown, claims of dirty play in the Incoming challenge, and the shocking elimination results.
11/04/2019
Highlight
02:52
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E10
Could a Betrayal Lead to the Game's First Turncoat?
After a shocking nomination and grueling elimination battle, the victor sends a strong message to both teams as they declare to which side they'll pledge allegiance.
10/30/2019
Highlight
03:03
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E10
Leroy's Leadership Is Questioned
Jordan and Zach attack Leroy's strategy, and Nany feels betrayed when Leroy calls her out for her lack of team spirit.
10/30/2019
Exclusive
08:20
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E11
Behind The Challenge - All Is Fair In Love and War
Jordan, Tori, Paulie, Cara and Kam discuss collateral damage during the most recent challenge, their social strategies and a very unexpected gesture.
11/12/2019
Highlight
04:01
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E11
Jordan Forms a New Alliance with His Girlfriend Tori
Before making a decision about his future in the competition, Jordan has a very important question for his girlfriend Tori.
11/06/2019
Highlight
04:08
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E13
Who Will Reach the End of Their Rope?
Cunning and strategy go up against raw strength in a tug-of-war elimination with a twist.
11/20/2019
Highlight
02:56
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E13
Slow and Steady Loses the Race
TJ reveals which two players will be purged for having the slowest time during the Puzzling Swim challenge.
11/20/2019
Highlight
02:38
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2S34 E14
The Calm Before the Final
While hanging out on the eve of the final, Rogan reflects on being the last Brit in the game, Leroy looks back at his tough season, and Zach worries the U.S. team isn't ready.
11/27/2019
