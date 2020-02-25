Smacc Has ScHoolboy Q's Back in Wildstyle
Season 14 • 02/23/2020
Nick makes fun of ScHoolboy Q's past as a hype man, DC Young Fly kills two birds with one stone, and Bobb'e J. Thompson has some choice words for Smacc.
Watching
Performance
03:48
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E1
Flipp Dinero - "If I Tell You"
Brooklyn rapper Flipp Dinero performs "If I Tell You," a song about all the things he'll do to take care of his lady, from his album of the same name.
02/25/2020
Highlight
03:25
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E1
Did Maddy Smith Go Too Far in Wildstyle?
Nick seizes an opportunity to holla at Charmaine, Emmanuel Hudson has a fairy-tale diss for Maddy and Carter, and Maddy claps back with an unexpected dig.
02/25/2020
Performance
04:02
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E2
Davido - "Fall"
Nigerian singer Davido performs his hit "Fall" from his 2017 album "A Good Time."
02/11/2020
Highlight
02:22
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E2
DC Young Fly and Charlie Clips Go Tit for Tat
Charlie Clips roasts DC Young Fly's strip club manager garb, Nick puts Cortez in his place, and Chico Bean is inspired by audience members in a game of Wildstyle.
02/11/2020
Performance
00:46
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E5
Kirk Franklin - "Love Theory"
Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin performs "Love Theory" off his 2019 album "Long Live Love."
02/04/2020
Highlight
03:05
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E5
Kirk Franklin Cuts the Beat Like Moses
It's a war of words when gospel singer Kirk Franklin leads the Black Squad into Wildstyle battle.
02/04/2020
Highlight
03:00
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E13
Justina and Santwan Wrestle in Wildstyle
Justina digs into Santwan's past, but he has a ruthless rebuttal locked and loaded, and Conceited roasts Jay and Big Mack with pro wrestling references in a game of Wildstyle.
03/10/2020
Performance
02:15
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E15
Blueface - "Thotiana"
Blueface and the Wild 'N Out crew nod their heads to the artist's song "Thotiana" from his album "Famous Cryp."
03/01/2020
Highlight
03:10
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E15
Blueface Showcases His Offbeat Humor in Wildstyle
Blueface cuts the beat to undercut Nick, the Black Squad receives a killer riff-off, and Charlie Clips sets up an epic Wildstyle battle between Carter and Charron.
03/01/2020
Performance
01:33
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E24
PnB Rock - "I Like Girls"
Rapper PnB Rock shares his personal preferences as he performs "I Like Girls" from his album "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."
03/03/2020
Highlight
02:32
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E24
Nick Breaks Down PnB Rock in Wildstyle
Nick pulls a play on words when he faces PnB Rock in Wildstyle, the Black Squad goes after Nick's fashion choices and Bobb'e J. Thompson's over short jokes.
03/03/2020
Highlight
03:19
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E25
Wildstyle Leaves a Mark on the 9MAG Crew
During Wildstyle, Nick comes after Ryan, Phor and Don from Black Ink Crew Chicago, and Carter Deems burns his own sister to get the best of Bobb'e J Thompson.
02/18/2020
Performance
03:56
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14 E25
DJ Luke Nasty - "Baller"
Rapper DJ Luke Nasty does a live rendition of his 2018 track "Baller," which he originally recorded with Yella Beezy and Money Man.
02/18/2020
Performance
03:37
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Casanova - "Like Me"
Brooklyn rapper Casanova mixes with the audience as he performs his song "Like Me" from his collaborative album with Ear Drummers producer 30 Roc, "Free at Last."
03/08/2020
Highlight
03:42
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Casanova and Ms. Juicy Join the Black Squad for Wildstyle
Nick and Casanova bare their teeth, Vena E. scats HitMan Holla into oblivion, Big Mack slaps back at Emmanuel, and Charron gets King Los's attention with a lethal burn.
03/08/2020
Performance
02:07
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
ScHoolboy Q - "Floating"
West Coast rapper ScHoolboy Q kills it with a live version of his flex track "Floating" from his album "CrasH Talk."
02/23/2020
Highlight
02:55
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Smacc Has ScHoolboy Q's Back in Wildstyle
Nick makes fun of ScHoolboy Q's past as a hype man, DC Young Fly kills two birds with one stone, and Bobb'e J. Thompson has some choice words for Smacc.
02/23/2020
Performance
02:31
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Koffee - "Toast"
Koffee performs her hit song "Toast," a reggaeton reminder to give thanks for all your blessings.
02/18/2020
Highlight
04:12
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Koffee Brings Island Vibes to Wildstyle
Nick goes after Koffee with a dancehall twist, Emmanuel Hudson roasts HitMan Holla's throwback outfit, and DC Young Fly makes Justina Valentine's pants a target.
02/18/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019