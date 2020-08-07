Winning Is a Big Deal
Season 36 E 1 • 12/09/2020
TJ awards a gold skull to the first elimination-winner, then reveals a game-changing twist.
Highlight
01:56
The ChallengeS35 E15
Nelson Proves His Loyalty to Cory
Nelson offers himself for elimination to protect his best friend Cory, who hopes to win it all for his young daughter and his baby on the way.
07/08/2020
Exclusive
02:04
The ChallengeS35 E15
Fessy and Kaycee Check In Back Home
Fessy tells his girlfriend Haleigh he's almost qualified for the final challenge, and Kaycee promises her girlfriend Tayler a victory would be worth the wait.
07/08/2020
Exclusive
01:24
The ChallengeS35 E15
Total Madness Final Words: Nelson
Though his speed was no match for Rogan's size, Nelson doesn't regret volunteering for elimination to protect Cory, and he vows to redeem himself in the future.
07/08/2020
Highlight
01:32
The ChallengeS35 E16
Two New Champions Cross the Finish Line
The first-place man and woman march up a snow-covered peak to claim the championship and $500,000 each.
07/15/2020
Highlight
03:04
The ChallengeS35 E17
How Melissa Found Out She Was Competing for Two
Melissa talks about discovering she was four months pregnant after dropping out of the final and addresses rumors about one of her fellow players being the father.
07/22/2020
Highlight
02:43
The ChallengeS35 E17
What Was in Jenna's DMs?
Zach and Jenna discuss their relationship, and Total Madness reunion host Vernon Davis asks them what was in Jenna's DMs that made Zach think she was cheating on him.
07/22/2020
Interview
02:20
The ChallengeS36
Meet the Rookies
The newest cast members, including former athletes and reality stars, reveal how their past experiences have -- or for some, haven't at all -- prepared them for their first Challenge.
11/20/2020
Interview
04:32
The ChallengeS36
First Impressions
Returning vets take stock of the rookies and give their initial thoughts about them, including who they think are threats, who are layups and who are flirts.
11/24/2020
Interview
06:06
The ChallengeS36
Return of the All-Stars
CT, Aneesa, Darrell and other returning veterans reflect on past wins and losses, and reveal their strategies for the upcoming season.
12/04/2020
Highlight
02:39
The ChallengeS36 E1
Kam and Aneesa Take Aim at Past Champs
Kam and Aneesa bond over their life experiences and the pain of being dismissed by others, then later they set their sights on some of the game's biggest players.
12/09/2020
Highlight
02:00
The ChallengeS36 E1
Interview
01:11
The ChallengeS36 E1
Double Agents Final Words: Ashley
Ashley opens up about facing "Survivor"-winner Natalie in the Operation Fire Escape elimination.
12/09/2020
Exclusive
03:46
The ChallengeS36 E1
Votes Declassified: License to Killer Kam
The contestants choose whether the team of Ashley and CT, Lolo and Nam or Gabby and Lio will go into the elimination round.
12/09/2020
Interview
06:42
The ChallengeS36
Sizing Up the Competition
The agents take stock of one another and reveal which competitors they think are the biggest layups, their strongest allies and their most intimidating threats.
12/16/2020
Highlight
01:59
The ChallengeS36 E2
Lolo Has the Hots for Nam
The players encourage Lolo to make her move on Nam after the two engage in some friendly flirtation.
12/16/2020
Highlight
02:50
The ChallengeS36 E2
The First Infiltration Shakes Up the Game
The elimination-winner abandons their partner, causing a chain reaction that results in three new pairings.
12/16/2020
Interview
01:10
The ChallengeS36 E2
Double Agents Final Words: Joseph
Joseph explains where things went wrong in his elimination battle and vows to train harder before his next Challenge appearance.
12/16/2020
Exclusive
03:40
The ChallengeS36 E2
Votes Declassified: Dive Another Day
The agents cast their votes for Joseph to see if he can live up to his self-hype.
12/16/2020
Exclusive
03:05
The ChallengeS36
Friend or Foe?
CT and Jay talk about their Total Madness elimination battle, Kam and Leroy discuss how their relationship helps their games, and Cory and Nelson explain how their friendship persists.
12/17/2020
Interview
02:14
The ChallengeS36
Skulls & Strategy
Players reveal their strategies for getting into and surviving an elimination to earn a gold skull so they can run in TJ's final.
12/18/2020
