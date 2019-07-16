Billy Explains His Pansexuality
Season 3 E 11 • 09/23/2019
Billy opens up to Mark about his on-again, off-again relationship with his ex Emily and gets candid about Tyler, his other ex.
Watching
Highlight
01:06
Ex On The BeachS3 E1
Mark's Ex Is Back to Make Him Cry on TV Again
Elena goes over her emotionally fraught history with Mark, disputes his claims they were ever "on a break" and makes a less-than-flattering impression on Aubrey.
07/16/2019
Highlight
04:18
Ex On The BeachS3 E2
The First Ex Gets Sent Home
At the first Cut Ceremony, Mark insists he didn't cheat on Elena, she accuses him of giving mixed signals, and Romeo reveals the first ex being sent home.
07/23/2019
Highlight
02:10
Ex On The BeachS3 E4
Another Ex Gets the Boot
After a night full of confrontations and hurt feelings, Romeo reveals if Alexis, Cara, Anthony, Shannon, Marie or Tevin is the next person to leave the Malibu house.
08/06/2019
Highlight
02:02
Ex On The BeachS3 E5
Devin and Marie's Date Goes Off the Scales
Devin doesn't understand why Marie takes offense to him ranking her chances at becoming his girlfriend.
08/15/2019
Highlight
01:36
Ex On The BeachS3 E5
Marie's Persistence with Devin Is Paying Off
Marie opens up to Shannon about her easy, uncomplicated romance with Devin.
08/13/2019
Highlight
03:49
Ex On The BeachS3 E6
Not Everyone Is Happy About the Latest Exiled Ex
Another ex is sent packing, but one person in particular has a hard time letting go.
08/22/2019
Highlight
00:49
Ex On The BeachS3 E7
Mark and Aubrey Heat Things Up
Mark and Aubrey cuddle and make plans to spend some quality time together, while Mechie is surprised by the developing romance.
08/29/2019
Highlight
03:21
Ex On The BeachS3 E8
Which Ex Will Be Sent Home Next?
On elimination day, one of the singles prepares to once again say goodbye to an ex.
09/05/2019
Highlight
02:22
Ex On The BeachS3 E9
Cameron's Womanizing Is Catching Up with Him
Devin, Mechie and Mark lay into Cameron for the way he's manipulated and disrespected the women in the house.
09/12/2019
Highlight
03:42
Ex On The BeachS3 E10
Another Single Gets Sent Home During Cut Week
A single learns their fate in the house, and Anthony tries to speak rationally with Marie as she packs her bags and threatens to leave.
09/19/2019
Highlight
03:05
Ex On The BeachS3 E11
Mark Tells Aubrey How He Really Feels
Aubrey confronts Mark about comments he's made to other people in the house, and he shares his feelings about their love triangle with Coffey.
09/26/2019
Highlight
01:11
Ex On The BeachS3 E11
Billy Explains His Pansexuality
Billy opens up to Mark about his on-again, off-again relationship with his ex Emily and gets candid about Tyler, his other ex.
09/23/2019
Highlight
02:54
Ex On The BeachS3 E12
Two Exes Get the Boot
Romeo reveals which two exes have overstayed their welcome at the double-elimination Cut Ceremony.
10/03/2019
Highlight
01:57
Ex On The BeachS3 E13
Did Aubrey and Mark Have Sex Next to Coffey?
Aubrey finds out the true nature of Mark and Coffey's feelings for her, but she's nervous her lie detector test results will destroy Coffey's trust.
10/10/2019
Highlight
03:09
Ex On The BeachS3 E14
The Final Crush Ceremony Is No Laughing Matter for Devin
Devin is uncharacteristically serious as he decides whether he'll present Shannon with a crush necklace.
10/17/2019
Highlight
04:25
Ex On The BeachS3 E14
Aubrey, Mark and Coffey Make Their Final Choices
Emotions run high in the final crush ceremony for Aubrey, Mark and Coffey until one of them reveals a liberating epiphany.
10/17/2019
Highlight
02:06
Ex On The BeachS3 E15
Did Anthony B. Deliver on His Promise?
Anthony B. and Geles give an update about their current relationship status, and Geles offers advice to anyone struggling to find love.
10/24/2019
Highlight
04:24
Ex On The BeachS3 E15
Aubrey, Mark and Coffey Break Down Their Love Triangle
Aubrey, Mark and Coffey discuss how their dynamic changed over the course of the show, address the lie detector results and reveal where they stand now.
10/24/2019
Exclusive
03:38
Ex On The BeachS3
The Top Seven Coldest Moments from Ex On The Beach
In honor of Ex On The Beach: Peak Of Love, relive some of the most cold-hearted exchanges in Ex On The Beach history.
11/20/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019