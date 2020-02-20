The Roomies Discuss Race
Season 4 E 6 • 03/25/2021
Bethany asks Candace, Kirk, Codi and Jeremiah about their best and worst memories with each other and how they navigate race as an interracial group of friends.
Watching
Highlight
01:13
MTV Floribama ShoreS3 E16
Mattie and Jeremiah Find Common Ground
Mattie and Jeremiah share their gratitude for the friendship they've developed over the summer.
02/20/2020
Highlight
03:59
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E1
Nilsa Has a Heartfelt Message (and Surprise) for the Roomies
An emotional Nilsa thanks her friends for their support after the loss of her father, and then surprises them with the news that she's expecting.
02/25/2021
Exclusive
05:45
MTV Floribama ShoreS4
Take a Tour of the Crew's Montana Vacation House
Gus, Codi, Kirk and Jeremiah show off their rustic vacation house in Montana, which comes complete with a rotary phone, hot tub and man cave.
03/01/2021
Exclusive
05:31
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E1
After Shore - Montanabama Shore
Kirk, Aimee, Nilsa and Codi discuss their initial reactions to the Montana vacation house, Jeremiah's arrival and Nilsa's pregnancy news.
03/01/2021
Highlight
02:35
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E2
What Really Happened Between Gus and Nilsa?
Aimee and Kirk come to blows as the roommates argue over Nilsa and Gus's past indiscretions.
03/04/2021
Exclusive
05:27
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E2
After Shore - Puke Rally Relay
Codi, Jeremiah, Nilsa and Aimee reflect on the roomies' drunken games, Codi's bubble bath calendar shoot, and Gus and Jeremiah's hot tub reconciliation.
03/09/2021
Highlight
03:54
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E3
Gus and Jeremiah Brawl Over Who's More Entitled
After a heated disagreement about entitlement, game night goes down the tubes when Gus and Jeremiah begin to take shots at each other.
03/11/2021
Exclusive
04:37
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E3
After Shore - On Thin Ice
Gus, Candace, Aimee and Kirk discuss Gus and Nilsa's argument at the ice-skating rink and the physical fight that broke out over Jeremiah being called "entitled."
03/17/2021
Highlight
02:06
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E4
Gus Reaches His Breaking Point
Following an argument that began when Gus took Candace's hairdryer without asking, Gus gets fed up with his roommates and storms out of the house.
03/19/2021
Exclusive
05:32
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E4
After Shore - Dude, Where's My Hair Dryer?
Candace, Aimee, Kirk and Nilsa discuss the fallout from Gus and Jeremiah's fight, the roomies' sledding adventure, and Gus and Candace's argument over her blow-dryer.
03/22/2021
Highlight
02:42
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E6
Exclusive
04:34
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E5
After Shore - Door Dash
Kirk, Codi, Gus and Candace discuss the fallout from the hair dryer incident, the roomies' search for Gus, and Bethaney's positive energy.
03/31/2021
Exclusive
04:25
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E6
After Shore - All Copacetic
Codi, Candace, Jeremiah and Aimee discuss Bethaney's positive energy and what the vibe in the house was like while Gus quarantined.
04/01/2021
Highlight
04:05
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E7
Gus Opens Up to His Roommates
Gus addresses conflicts he's gone through with Jeremiah, Nilsa and Candace and how they've affected him, then his roommates offer him words of support and encouragement.
04/02/2021
Exclusive
05:15
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E7
After Shore - Bygones
Gus tells Nilsa, Kirk and Jeremiah why he ran from everyone and apologizes for his behavior, and Nilsa opens up about how hard it was to be separated from her mom after her dad's passing.
04/06/2021
Exclusive
04:43
MTV Floribama ShoreS4 E8
After Shore - Club La Basement
Nilsa, Jeremiah, Codi and Aimee talk about the guys' reaction to Rocky Mountain oysters and Ally's arrival at the vacation house.
04/19/2021
