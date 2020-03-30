Total Madness Final Words: Jenn
Season 35 E 2 • 04/08/2020
Rookie Jenn describes her disappointment about being the first woman in the house to be eliminated and shares some parting words for Dee.
Watching
Exclusive
00:59
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Rich Bitch
Alliances and team loyalty aside, the winner of the Rich Bitch Award knows that at the end of the day, The Challenge is all about the money.
03/30/2020
Exclusive
00:57
The ChallengeS35
Awards of the Worlds: Most Influential
While their day job might not be as grueling as competing on The Challenge, this seasoned vet puts a lot of work into being a social media influencer.
03/31/2020
Interview
03:46
The ChallengeS35 E1
20 Questions with Bananas
Challenge vet Johnny Bananas reveals his least favorite partner, why he's still salty about Final Reckoning, his favorite unaired moment and much more.
04/01/2020
Highlight
01:34
The ChallengeS35 E1
Wes and Bananas Try a Different Approach to the Game
Wes and Bananas's newfound friendship raises eyebrows among the competition, and the two vets explain why they decided to join forces.
04/01/2020
Highlight
02:57
The ChallengeS35 E1
The Rules Have Officially Changed
TJ reveals the biggest twist The Challenge has ever seen as he tells the competitors the only way they can make it into the final.
04/01/2020
Exclusive
01:24
The ChallengeS35 E1
Asaf Earns Respect in the Bunker
Cory, Swaggy C, Fessy and Jay discuss Asaf's bold move of calling out Wes, and Cory asks Asaf who he'd like to face in Purgatory.
04/01/2020
Exclusive
02:07
The ChallengeS35 E1
Total Madness Final Words: Asaf
Rookie Asaf has a hard time hiding his sadness and disappointment about being the first competitor eliminated, especially after waiting years to be on The Challenge.
04/01/2020
Interview
00:57
The ChallengeS35
Defending Champ Strategies
Some defending champs think it's best to lay low, others think it's best to come in guns blazing.
04/07/2020
Interview
01:32
The ChallengeS35
Biggest Regrets from The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
Wes, Kyle, Ashley, CT and more competitors describe what they regret the most from their times on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.
04/07/2020
Interview
04:23
The ChallengeS35
First Impressions of the Newbies
Veteran competitors Nany, Jordan, Rogan, Wes and more reveal their initial thoughts on the rookies.
04/07/2020
Exclusive
02:24
The ChallengeS35 E2
Total Madness Final Words: Jenn
Rookie Jenn describes her disappointment about being the first woman in the house to be eliminated and shares some parting words for Dee.
04/08/2020
Highlight
04:24
The ChallengeS35 E3
Jay Attempts to Tear Down His Idol
Purgatory comes down to the wire when rookie Jay and his Challenge idol CT try to break through barriers made of ropes, chains, ammo boxes, cinderblocks and boulders.
04/15/2020
Exclusive
01:16
The ChallengeS35 E3
Bananas Gets in Ashley's Head
Ashley fumes after Bananas goes around the house portraying her as untrustworthy.
04/15/2020
Exclusive
01:34
The ChallengeS35 E3
Total Madness Final Words: CT
CT reflects on what went wrong in Purgatory and explains how he thinks the game will pan out for his rookie elimination opponent Jay.
04/15/2020
Highlight
02:50
The ChallengeS35 E4
Bear Can't Make a Spark, But He Can Put Out a Fire
When Bear's attempt to seduce Kailah falls flat, he creates a little chaos in the house, leading to conflict between Mattie and Ashley.
04/22/2020
Highlight
02:36
The ChallengeS35 E4
Bananas Teaches Big T a Scheming Lesson
During a night out, Bananas encourages Big T to utilize her newly acquired power, so she strikes a deal with one of the strongest alliances in the house.
04/22/2020
Exclusive
02:15
The ChallengeS35 E4
Ashley Is Not Ready to Go Home Yet
With nominations looming, an emotional but defiant Ashley tells Swaggy C she has a feeling she'll be put up for elimination and vows not to go down without a fight.
04/22/2020
Exclusive
01:51
The ChallengeS35 E4
Total Madness Final Words: Ashley
Ashley explains why this season just wasn't for her, accuses Wes of not really having her back and vows to become the "female Bananas."
04/22/2020
Highlight
03:38
The ChallengeS35 E5
Jordan Starts a Turf War with Wes
Wes refuses to stand down after Jordan criticizes him during a workout, and their argument quickly gets personal.
04/29/2020
Highlight
01:26
The ChallengeS35 E5
Rogan Delivers a Devastating Blow in Purgatory
Fueled by his desire to avenge CT's early departure, Rogan sets the tone in his battle against Jay, leaving his fellow competitors shook.
04/29/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021