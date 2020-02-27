How Mike Went from Big Daddy to Buff Daddy in Prison
Season 3 • 03/09/2020
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino talks to Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast members Pauly D, Vinny and Ronnie about his life behind bars, including how he got ripped.
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E14
Angelina's Steroid-Fueled Wrestling Match with Vinny
When Angelina and Vinny start a lengthy play-wrestling session on the bed, Pauly can't help but comment on their pent-up sexual tension.
02/27/2020
02:55
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E15
Mike Gets Released from Prison
Mike and Lauren are overjoyed as he's released from prison and heads home after eight long months.
03/05/2020
03:33
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E16
Mike Reunites with the Roomies
The roommates share an emotional reunion with Mike and surprise him with a smorgasbord of fun food and healthy snacks.
03/15/2020
01:39
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E16
Ronnie Receives an Intense Reading from a Psychic Medium
Ronnie reflects on how his daughter Ariana has changed his life as he discusses his future with a psychic medium.
03/12/2020
02:57
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E17
Angelina Gives Jenni's Divorce Party an Unexpected Twist
Angelina takes the stage at Jenni's drag-show divorce party to officially ask Jenni, Nicole and Deena to be bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding.
03/19/2020
03:08
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E18
Can Jenni Help Angelina and Chris Make Up?
On Angelina's wedding dress shopping day, she and Chris are still fighting about her behavior with a male friend, so Jenni gets on the phone to help smooth things over.
03/26/2020
02:21
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E18
Mike Thanks Uncle Nino for "Putting Out the Word"
Mike takes Uncle Nino aside to thank him for making some calls and easing his time in prison, but Nino is curious to hear about more sordid aspects of Mike's incarceration.
03/26/2020
02:09
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E19
Mike and Ronnie Bond Over Their Sobriety
Mike and Ronnie discuss what they've learned through their experiences in rehab, and Mike reminds Ronnie that he'll always be available as a resource.
04/02/2020
03:57
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3 E19
Mike Gets Promoted from "The Situation" to "The Shorefather"
Vinny and Ronnie gather the whole Jersey Shore crew together to screen their self-made trailer for Mike's life story "The Shorefather" as a tribute to their friend.
04/02/2020
03:40
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
01:18
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
From The Situation to The Inspiration
Mike looks back on how he went from a reckless, headbutting tourist in Italy to a happily married man living his best life.
03/02/2020
01:38
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
What Jersey Shore Means to Me
After more than a decade on-air, Snooki, Pauly D and the cast share how the show has changed their lives, from meeting spouses to forming lifelong bonds to becoming famous.
02/26/2020
04:20
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
Missing Mike
Vinny, Jenni and Nicole talk to Mike about his experiences in prison and look back at how the roommates honored him while he was away.
02/24/2020
03:03
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
Whose Quote Is It Anyway?
Pauly, Vinny, Ronnie and Mike read quotes to one another and guess who is responsible for the sage words of wisdom.
02/23/2020
01:30
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
Jersey Shore 10-Year Challenge
Mike, Vinny, Nicole, Jenni, Pauly, Deena, Angelina and Ronnie talk about their aspirations for the next decade and share uplifting messages for their roommates.
02/20/2020
03:14
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
Vinny and Angelina's Most Epic Fights
Mike plays mediator as Vinny and Angelina look back at some of their most explosive arguments and finally clear the air about how close they grew up to each other.
02/17/2020
04:05
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
Nicole, Jenni and Deena Watch Their Kids' Cutest Moments
Nicole, Jenni and Deena look back at sweet, hilarious and embarrassing moments with their kids and talk about mom life.
02/10/2020
02:32
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
The Roomies Play GTL: Guess the Lingo
Jenni, Vinny, Deena, Mike, Nicole, Ronnie, Angelina and Pauly test their shore house terminology as they play a game of Guess the Lingo.
02/06/2020
03:17
Jersey Shore Family VacationS3
Jenni and Nicole Get a Tarot Card Reading
Jenni gets answers about her love life, and Nicole finds out if another baby is in her future as the women sit down for a tarot card reading.
02/05/2020
