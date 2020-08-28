Billie Eilish on the VMAs and Directing Her Own Music Videos
08/28/2020
Billie Eilish talks to MTV News correspondent Dometi Pongo about the creative process for directing her music videos and her six award nominations going into the VMAs 2020.
