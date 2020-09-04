Mafia Movies & Misconceptions
Season 1 • 04/09/2020
Karen Gravano and her daughter Karina reveal which mafia movies get it right and dispel popular misconceptions about things like witness protection and initiation rituals.
Watching
Highlight
03:38
Families of the MafiaS1 E1
Sammy "The Bull" Gravano Wants to Set the Record Straight
Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano promises to protect his daughter Karen and granddaughter Karina after he makes public his untold story of the Gambino crime family.
04/09/2020
Highlight
01:34
Families of the MafiaS1 E2
Joe Gets Bounced
After a night of partying, a feisty Joe refuses to leave the bar he was just kicked out of, even after the production team tells him the police are on their way.
04/16/2020
Highlight
02:26
Families of the MafiaS1 E3
Linda Scarpa Surprises Karen
At the Pizza Nostra grand opening, Karen gets a visit from Linda Scarpa, who feels the relationship between their fathers impacts the dynamic between their families.
04/16/2020
Highlight
02:58
Families of the MafiaS1 E4
Dennie Considers Contacting Her Father
Dennie asks for Lisa's opinion about whether she should contact her estranged father and reveals the blunt message she'd like to give him.
04/23/2020
Highlight
01:59
Families of the MafiaS1 E5
Paulie Is Officially Karen's Enemy
Karen decides Paulie needs to get out of her and Karina's life after his behavior toward Karina during their trip to the Poconos.
04/30/2020
Highlight
03:37
Families of the MafiaS1 E6
The O'Toole Family Honors Billy's Life
Jess, Joe and Taylor go through powerful emotions following the news of Billy's passing, and agree that his presence in their lives was ultimately a blessing.
05/07/2020
Highlight
03:36
Families of the MafiaS1 E6
Billy Walks His Kids Through His Old Neighborhood
Billy gives Joe and Taylor a tour of his childhood neighborhood in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and shares stories about his father to help them understand how he grew up.
05/07/2020
Exclusive
01:57
Families of the MafiaS1
Family Breakdown: The LaRoccas
Karen Gravano and her daughter Karina discuss the LaRocca family, including Gina's authenticity, CP's loyalty to his father Christian and Trish and Anthony's stability.
04/13/2020
Interview
02:04
Families of the MafiaS1
Mafia Movies & Misconceptions
Karen Gravano and her daughter Karina reveal which mafia movies get it right and dispel popular misconceptions about things like witness protection and initiation rituals.
04/09/2020
Exclusive
02:28
Families of the MafiaS1
Family Breakdown: The Augustines
Karen Gravano and her daughter Karina share stories about the Augustines, including the time Karen's cousin bit Lisa and how Dennie acts as godmother to their friends.
04/07/2020
Exclusive
03:10
Families of the MafiaS1
Family Breakdown: The O'Tooles
Karen Gravano and Karina Seabrook discuss their friends the O'Tooles, from the family's patriarch, Billy, to loving single-mom Jess to their tough daughter, Taylor.
04/06/2020
Interview
02:15
Families of the MafiaS1
Behind "The Bull"
Karen Gravano describes how her father and former underboss of the Gambino crime family, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, is acclimating to life outside after 18 years in prison.
04/03/2020
Exclusive
01:36
Families of the MafiaS1
The Gravanos Take on Jersey Shore, Pt. 2
Mother-daughter duo Karen Gravano and Karina Seabrook watch Jersey Shore and break down Vinny and Angelina's Staten Island food fight.
04/02/2020
Exclusive
02:10
Families of the MafiaS1
The Gravanos Take On Jersey Shore, Pt. 1
Karen Gravano and Karina Seabrook watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation and weigh in on the romance between fellow Staten Islanders Vinny and Angelina.
04/01/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019