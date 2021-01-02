On the Record with Madison Beer

Watching
Interview
02:05
MTV PUSH
Big Latto Keeps Things Spicy with "Sex Lies"
Big Latto describes the inspiration behind her song "Sex Lies," and why she wanted to work with Lil Baby on the track.
02/01/2021
Interview
02:03
MTV PUSH
Big Latto Lost It When She Collaborated with Gucci Mane
Big Latto remembers how a Gucci Mane track inspired "Muwop," and recalls her reaction to collaborating with him.
02/01/2021
Exclusive
03:14
MTV PUSH
On the Record with Big Latto
Big Latto discusses her Southern roots, her dating dealbreaker and three things most people don't know about her.
02/01/2021
Exclusive
02:15
MTV PUSH
Behind the 'Gram with Big Latto
Big Latto shares stories behind her Instagram posts, including fun from music video sets, her shout-out from Nicki Minaj and life as a dog mom.
02/01/2021
Interview
02:31
MTV PUSH
Madison Beer Wanted to Be More Authentic with "Selfish"
Madison Beer used "Selfish" as on opportunity to be more honest with fans about her emotions and heartbreak, and the lyrical departure allowed her to try new things musically.
03/01/2021
Interview
03:33
MTV PUSH
Behind the 'Gram with Madison Beer
Madison Beer offers an inside look at the stories behind her favorite Instagram photos, from stepping outside of her fashion comfort zone to summer memories with her best friend.
03/01/2021
Performance
02:46
MTV PUSH
Madison Beer - "Sour Times"
Madison Beer gives a moving performance of the song "Sour Times" from her debut studio album "Life Support."
03/01/2021
Interview
05:18
MTV PUSH
Madison Beer on Building Her Confidence as a Songwriter
Long Island native Madison Beer chats about getting her start in music as a child, finding the confidence to write her own songs and the special connection she has with her fans.
03/01/2021
Performance
03:51
MTV PUSH
Madison Beer - "Selfish"
Madison Beer performs her breakup song "Selfish" from her 2021 album, "Life Support."
03/03/2021
Interview
02:21
MTV PUSH
PUSH Play with Madison Beer
Madison Beer names the songs she associates with being backstage before performing, her childhood, love, breakups, dancing, karaoke and more.
03/01/2021
Interview
02:11
MTV PUSH
On the Record with Madison Beer
Singer-songwriter Madison Beer answers personal questions based on the titles of some of her songs, including "Good in Goodbye," "Dear Society" and "Baby."
03/01/2021
Exclusive
02:46
MTV PUSH
Madison Beer Breaks Down Her Song "Sour Times"
Madison Beer discusses the musical influences behind "Sour Times" and explains how the song is a message to anyone who takes advantage of emotionally vulnerable people.
03/01/2021
Interview
02:12
MTV PUSH
On the Record with The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI uses his songs to describe how he spends his free time, dating deal breakers, dealing with heartbreak, what he's looking forward to and his embarrassing fashion choices.
04/05/2021
Exclusive
03:12
MTV PUSH
Behind the 'Gram with The Kid LAROI
The KID LAROI tells the full stories behind pictures of him vacationing in Mexico, playing basketball with Justin Bieber, cuddling up to his girlfriend and more.
04/05/2021
Performance
02:39
MTV PUSH
The Kid LAROI - "WITHOUT YOU"
MTV PUSH artist The Kid LAROI performs his breakthrough heartbreak hit "WITHOUT YOU" from the deluxe edition of his 2020 mixtape, "F**K LOVE."
04/05/2021
Performance
01:26
MTV PUSH
The Kid LAROI - "TRAGIC"
The Kid LAROI performs "TRAGIC," a song addressing his haters about the hardships and experiences he's faced, from his debut mixtape, "F**K LOVE."
04/05/2021
Interview
05:10
MTV PUSH
The Kid LAROI Talks Influences and Confidence
The Kid LAROI discusses how his mom's musical taste influenced his decision to become a rapper, why creativity can't be scheduled and why it's important to ignore negativity as an artist.
04/05/2021
Interview
02:39
MTV PUSH
Collaboration Helped The Kid LAROI Write "WITHOUT YOU"
The Kid LAROI explains how romantic troubles and Sia's music inspired him to create "WITHOUT YOU," his favorite track from the deluxe edition of "F**K LOVE."
04/05/2021
Interview
01:26
MTV PUSH
The Kid LAROI Tells the Origin Story Behind "TRAGIC"
The Kid LAROI explains how freestyling over a stripped-down beat became the foundation for "TRAGIC," one of his most listened-to songs.
04/05/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021