U.S. or U.K.?
Season 34 • 08/21/2019
The Challengers make their cases for the U.S. or U.K. teams, but some players are more patriotic than others.
Watching
Interview
02:23
The ChallengeS33
First Impressions: Theo
The cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds knows Theo's Olympic background is not to be dismissed, but his height could be a disadvantage.
02/06/2019
Interview
02:01
The ChallengeS33
Which Prospect Would You Not Want?
The veterans size up the rookies and reveal which ones they absolutely didn't want as their teammates.
02/06/2019
Interview
01:56
The ChallengeS33
Meet the Veterans: Nany
After taking a much-needed hiatus, six-season competitor Nany is back with a clean slate and ready to take home the Challenge crown.
02/08/2019
Interview
01:50
The ChallengeS33
Meet the Veterans: Jenna
Challenge veteran Jenna talks making War of the Worlds her comeback season and competing alongside her longtime boyfriend Zach and best friend Nany.
02/09/2019
Interview
01:34
The ChallengeS33
Who Bickered the Most?
The Challenge cast exposes the teams that seem to butt heads the most.
02/25/2019
Exclusive
01:00
The ChallengeS33 E5
Did Hunter and Julia Hook Up?
Back at the Challenge House, Hunter and Julia get to know each other.
03/11/2019
Exclusive
08:44
The ChallengeS33 E16
Challenge Legends Face Off at Universal Orlando Resort
Darrell, Veronica, Derrick and Emily are joined by two surprise guests in challenges set at Universal Orlando.
05/22/2019
Highlight
03:05
The ChallengeS33 E16
And the Winner Is…
After enduring the longest and most grueling final in the show's history, one competitor is crowned The Challenge: War of the Worlds champion and takes home $750,000.
05/22/2019
Exclusive
02:44
The ChallengeS33
It's All in the Casting
These original casting reels for some of The Challenge's biggest stars, including Johnny Bananas, CT, Wes and Cara Maria, proves why the show constantly pushes the limits.
06/17/2019
Interview
03:59
The ChallengeS34
Bear Takes the U.K. Citizenship Test
Bear's knowledge of his native land is put to the test with a quiz on all things British.
08/21/2019
Interview
01:36
The ChallengeS34
Interview
03:03
The ChallengeS34
Challenge Reacts - Gross Food
The competitors react to some of the most memorable food challenges ever, including fish oil chugging, the Final Feast and cooked beetles with fried frog legs.
08/21/2019
Interview
03:09
The ChallengeS34
Georgia Takes the U.K. Citizenship Test
Georgia attempts to show off her general cultural knowledge by answering questions about British sports, government and history.
08/23/2019
Interview
01:37
The ChallengeS34
Members of Team U.K. and Team U.S. Identify Their Allies
Cara, Bear, Tori, Rogan, Kam, Georgia and more reveal the person they'll be counting on to make it through the gauntlet that lies ahead.
08/23/2019
Interview
00:45
The ChallengeS34
The Competitors Name Their Nemeses
Jordan, Joss, Georgia, Kyle, Tori and more talk about which Challengers they plan to knock out of the competition early and who will be gunning for them.
08/23/2019
Interview
02:32
The ChallengeS34
First Impressions
The cast shares their funny and harsh takes on Jenny, Nicole, Idris, Esther, Sean and Big T.
08/26/2019
Interview
02:43
The ChallengeS34
Paulie Takes the U.S. Citizenship Test
Paulie defends his citizenship by answering questions about the U.S. government and the history of his birthland.
08/26/2019
Interview
01:12
The ChallengeS34 E1
The Cast Reacts to the Allegiance Twist
The cast weighs in on an allegiance-switching twist that fundamentally alters the nature of the game, and some are already eager to abandon their compatriots.
08/29/2019
Interview
02:33
The ChallengeS34
Which Members of the Opposing Team Would You Want (or Not Want) on Your Side?
Talking strategy and compatibility, the challengers reveal who on the opposing team they would (and who they would not want) to compete alongside.
09/06/2019
Exclusive
08:22
The ChallengeS34 E1
Behind The Challenge - The British Are Coming!
Bear, Jordan, Nany, Georgia and Theo unpack the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, on which the national teams were established and reinforcements were chosen.
09/13/2019
