Lizzo Gushes About Collaborating with Gucci Mane
05/31/2019
Before dropping her album "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo stops by the TRL studio to reveal that one of the tracks features rapper Gucci Mane.
TRL Top 10S1 E1
Double Bless Up With Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran invites fans up to the TRL studio and surprises them with tickets to his next tour!
10/02/2017
00:43
TRL Top 10S1 E1
The New TRL Family Responds to the Las Vegas Shooting
Our hearts and minds are with those lost and their loved ones after last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.
10/02/2017
01:55
TRL Top 10S1 E2
Step Off Dance Battle
PRETTYMUCH competes in an epic dance battle on TRL.
10/03/2017
01:25
TRL Top 10S1 E2
Applause for the Cause
Shawn Mendes connects with his fans to inspire them to make a difference.
10/03/2017
Highlight
01:22
TRL Top 10S1 E3
National Taco Day Giveaway
TRL celebrates National Taco Day by surprising the audience with Taco Bell gift cards!
10/04/2017
01:25
TRL Top 10S1 E3
We Didn't Ask For It
The TRL hosts discuss President Donald Trump's trip to Puerto Rico.
10/04/2017
01:26
TRL Top 10S1 E3
Rapid Fire With Nick Jonas and Gabbie Hanna
Gabbie Hanna and Nick Jonas play a game of rapid fire questions on TRL.
10/04/2017
01:36
TRL Top 10S1 E3
Nick Jonas Interview
Nick Jonas talks about what it's like to be the first live peformer in the new TRL studio.
10/04/2017
02:33
TRL Top 10S1 E4
Throw It Back Thursday
Ethan and Grayson Dolan play a spicy game of TRL trivia.
10/05/2017
02:02
TRL Top 10S1 E4
Icebreaker
Ethan and Grayson Dolan answer fan-submitted questions on TRL.
10/05/2017
01:34
TRL Top 10S1 E4
We Didn't Request This
The TRL hosts talk about a grandma who accidentally bought a dirty book for her young granddaugher.
10/05/2017
01:58
TRL Top 10S1 E5
Camila Cabello Interview
Camila Cabello speaks out on supporting Puerto Rico.
10/06/2017
02:32
TRL Top 10S1 E5
Romeo Santos Interview
Romeo Santos talks about the unity and support for all people affected by the recent hurricanes.
10/06/2017
02:24
TRL Top 10S1 E5
Fat Joe Remix
Fat Joe has discovered so much talent! Let's see if we can give someone the Fat Joe bump on TRL.
10/06/2017
01:08
TRL Top 10S1 E5
Victor Cruz Interview
Victor Cruz talks about his family being greatly affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
10/06/2017
03:30
TRL Top 10S1 E5
Fat Joe Interview
Fat Joe talks about the work he'd been doing for the hurricane relief efforts, especially for our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico.
10/06/2017
01:42
TRL Top 10S1 E5
Lala Interview
LaLa Anthony chats about returning to TRL and banding together with other celebrities on Puerto Rico relief efforts.
10/06/2017
01:50
TRL Top 10S1 E5
Jennifer Lopez Interview
Jennifer Lopez talks about the original TRL, the relief efforts she has been a part of, and teaming up with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
10/06/2017
