Nat Wolff Took Time to Recover from His Two Movie Roles
Season 3 • 10/08/2019
Nat Wolff describes his roles in the films "The Kill Team" and "Semper Fi," and talks about upcoming music from his duo Nat & Alex Wolff.
The Aces Describe Their Best Tour Ever
The band members of The Aces look back on their tour with 5 Seconds of Summer and talk about their album "When My Heart Felt Volcanic."
11/02/2018
04:01
Charlie Cox on His Epic Fight Scene on "Daredevil"
Actor Charlie Cox chats with Sway about how he pulled off a wild, extended fight scene on Season 3 of "Daredevil."
11/02/2018
06:54
Dr. Phil Brings Mental Health to the Forefront
Dr. Phil talks about counseling a black teen who thought she was white, explains how social media impacts bullying and makes a case for talking about mental health.
10/31/2018
03:05
Zane Holtz Plays 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
Star of the new film "Hunter Killer," Zane Holtz reveals his favorite actors, what he has in his backpack and more as he plays 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 with Sway.
10/25/2018
02:33
Melvin Gregg Plays Real News or Fake News
Viner-turned-actor Melvin Gregg gets schooled in a game of Real News or Fake News where he has to decide if a high school prank actually happened.
10/25/2018
02:03
MadeinTYO Reveals His Firsts and Lasts
MadeinTYO talks candidly about his life as Sway gets to know him with a game of First & Last.
10/24/2018
03:26
MadeinTYO Keeps Family Close with His New Album
Rapper MadeinTYO gives Sway the lowdown on his new album "Sincerely, Tokyo" and talks about working with his brother 24hrs.
10/24/2018
04:16
Phony Ppl Plays a Round of On & On
Members of Phony Ppl talk about their favorite solo collaborations, including working with late rapper Mac Miller, and rise to the challenge during a round of On & On.
10/22/2018
04:41
Amandla Stenberg and Angie Thomas Talk About "The Hate U Give"
Actress Amandla Stenberg discusses her role in the film "The Hate U Give," and Angie Thomas opens up about the intended audience and her motivation for writing the book.
10/18/2018
02:35
What Makes Tiffany Young Tick?
Sway gets to know singer Tiffany Young as she gets candid in a game of 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.
10/18/2018
01:36
Tiffany Young Creates on Her Own Terms
Singer Tiffany Young tells Sway how she chose her stage name and why she decided to pursue a solo career following her time in Girls' Generation.
10/18/2018
02:43
Marcus Scribner Shows Off His Best Barack Obama Impression
“Black-ish” star Marcus Scribner looks back on meeting the Obamas, reveals that the former first lady gives the best hugs and shares his spot-on Barack Obama impression.
10/17/2018
02:38
Flipp Dinero Says Drake’s Stamp of Approval Motivated Him to Go Harder
Rapper Flipp Dinero opens up about how something ignited inside him when he learned stars like Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. listened to his music.
10/17/2018
04:56
Dave East and Styles P on Transcending Eras with "Beloved"
Dave East and Styles P chat about coming together for their album "Beloved" despite being from different hip-hop generations.
10/17/2018
02:31
Nat and Alex Wolff’s Family Affair
On- and offscreen brothers Nat and Alex Wolff open up about working with their writer/director mom and jazz musician dad on their new movie “Stella’s Last Weekend.”
10/15/2018
02:01
Nat and Alex Wolff Play Bro Code
The truth comes out, and the brothers learn whether or not Nat would eat Alex’s leftovers, if Alex would cancel plans with Nat for a girl and more.
10/15/2018
01:45
Charli XCX Puts Her 90s Knowledge to the Test
In a game of '99 or Nah, Charli XCX guesses whether facts about 1999 are true or false.
10/15/2018
01:57
Victory Appreciates Jay-Z's Recognition
Singer Victory talks to Sway about Jay-Z recognizing the talents of her musical family, which affirmed the value of Peace Industry Music Group.
10/11/2018
01:17
Shy Glizzy Crowns Lil Wayne as His Favorite Rapper
“Do You Understand?” rapper Shy Glizzy gushes over Lil Wayne and the inspiration “Tha Carter V” provided him.
10/10/2018
