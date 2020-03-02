Contest-Winner Jeremiah Sutheim Goes Behind the Scenes
Season 3 • 02/03/2020
Jeremiah Sutheim, who won a walk-on role on the show, chats with stars Charlie Carver, Sinqua Walls, Holland Roden and Tyler Posey before shooting his cameo.
Teen WolfS3
Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers with the Cast
JR Bourne, Dylan O'Brien, Keahu Kahuanui and other stars of Teen Wolf goof off behind the scenes of the show and make up outrageous spoilers.
02/03/2020
Teen WolfS3
Teen WolfS3
How Arden Cho Became Swordplay Master
Arden Cho, who plays Kitsune Kira Yukimura, explains how she quickly picked up on swordplay while training for the show's stunts.
03/24/2014
Teen WolfS3
What Would the Characters' Gravestones Say?
Stars Tyler Hoechlin, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan O'Brien reveal what the epitaph on each of their character's gravestones would read.
03/24/2014
Teen WolfS3
Catching Up with the Cast Before Season 3
The stars of Teen Wolf reflect on their characters after Season 2, from Lydia's banshee background to Sheriff Stilinski's lessons in the supernatural.
08/19/2013
Meet the Alphas
Meet the Alphas
Charlie and Max Carver, Brian Patrick Wade, Felisha Terrell and Gideon Emery weigh in on the rise of the powerful supernatural pack known as the Alphas.
07/01/2013
Teen WolfS3
Filming Real-Life Animals for the Show
A trainer from the animal talent agency Paws for Effect demonstrates how the show films scenes with actual wolves.
05/03/2013
Teen WolfS3
Who the Hell Is Stiles Stilinski?
Holland Roden, Tyler Posey and JR Bourne reflect on Dylan O'Brien's goofy comic relief role as Stiles Stilinski.
04/30/2013
Teen WolfS3
Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien Read Fan Mail
While on break during the first day of shooting Season 3, stars Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien read letters from each other's fans.
12/26/2012
Teen WolfS3
The Teen Wolf Workout
Giving insight into Teen Wolf's intensive workouts, Charlie and Max Carver hit the gym, and Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin reflect on their own time with the show's trainer.
04/08/2013
