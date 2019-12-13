War
Season 1 • 12/13/2019
Aeon and the Monicans are engaged in a massive battle with Breen soldiers, but one Breen agent breaks through for an emotional reunion with a prisoner.
05:24
Aeon FluxS1
12/13/2019
04:20
Aeon FluxS1
Tide
Aeon and her associate try to stop a Breen helicopter while facing the carnal temptations of Trevor.
12/13/2019
04:09
Aeon FluxS1
Mirror
Aeon attempts to follow her target but gets stuck in a dizzying loop of video surveillance.
12/13/2019
03:03
Aeon FluxS1
Leisure
Aeon tries to enjoy some time away from work, but a mystery piques her interest and leads her down a bizarre and twisted path.
12/13/2019
03:13
Aeon FluxS1
Gravity
Aeon receives her target from Trevor, and an accident leads her to a mysterious discovery.
12/13/2019
