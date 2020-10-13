Where Are They Now? - Selena
Season 6 E 7 • 03/23/2021
Selena talks about her life with her baby Dareli in Colorado, explains the bond she has with her older brother and shares advice for other teen moms.
Watching
Highlight
03:27
16 and PregnantS6 E2
Rachelle Opens Up About Her Depression
Rachelle chats with her older sister Iris about her decision to move out of the apartment she shares with her boyfriend and reveals why she's reluctant to let go of the relationship.
10/13/2020
Exclusive
04:24
16 and PregnantS6 E2
Where Are They Now? - Rachelle
Two months after filming, Rachelle talks about how her parents' attitudes have changed, misconceptions about teen moms and parenting in a pandemic.
10/20/2020
Highlight
02:07
16 and PregnantS6 E3
The Bad Blood Between Maddie's Mom and Korey Intensifies
Maddie's mom Crystal kicks Maddie's boyfriend Korey out of her house after she smells marijuana on him, so Maddie moves in with her aunt, Misty.
10/20/2020
Exclusive
04:37
16 and PregnantS6 E3
Where Are They Now? - Maddie
While looking back on her episode of 16 and Pregnant, Maddie reveals that she is continuing to build her relationship with her mother and hopes to go back to school for cosmetology.
10/23/2020
Highlight
03:12
16 and PregnantS6 E4
Camryn's Mom Rushes Her to the Hospital
After Camryn's water breaks and she's unable to feel her baby move, she panics, and her doctor decides she needs an emergency C-section.
10/27/2020
Exclusive
05:27
16 and PregnantS6 E4
Where Are They Now? - Camryn
A few weeks after filming, Camryn gives an update on her living situation, relationship status and baby Sadie, and reflects on the hardships of giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
11/02/2020
Highlight
03:22
16 and PregnantS6 E5
Kash Faces a Tough Decision After Nate's Outburst
In the aftermath of Nate vandalizing her car, Kash gets sage advice from her grandma about what to do next.
11/11/2020
Exclusive
02:31
16 and PregnantS6 E5
Where Are They Now? - Kash
Kash opens up about her new military plans since filming, her evolving relationship with Nate and who will care for her daughter Nova while she is away.
11/16/2020
Highlight
03:40
16 and PregnantS6 E6
Kali's Parents Address Her Living Situation with Auston
Kali's parents worry Kali and Auston are too codependent to care for their son Bodhi and decide the couple should live apart.
11/17/2020
Exclusive
05:29
16 and PregnantS6 E6
Where Are They Now? - Kali
Kali opens up about co-parenting with Auston, her experiences as a mom, finishing high school, living with postpartum depression and more.
11/23/2020
Exclusive
02:42
16 and PregnantS6 E7
Where Are They Now? - Selena
Selena talks about her life with her baby Dareli in Colorado, explains the bond she has with her older brother and shares advice for other teen moms.
03/23/2021
Exclusive
03:59
16 and PregnantS6 E8
Where Are They Now? - Shelby
Shelby shares an update on her relationship with Alaya's dad, whether she's met Alaya's sister, her family's unwavering support and her plans for the future.
03/31/2021
Exclusive
04:57
16 and PregnantS6 E9
Where Are They Now? - Kyla
Kyla gives advice based on her experience as a young mom, describes her son Kasen's personality, lists her favorite things about being a mom and shares her hopes for Kasen's future.
04/06/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021