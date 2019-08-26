Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Win Song of the Year
08/26/2019
After winning Song of the Year for "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X takes the stage with props and jokes to accept his Moon Person along with Billy Ray Cyrus
Watching
You may also like19 Videos
Highlight
01:00
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
The 2019 MTV VMAs in 60 Seconds
Relive the most memorable moments to take place on and off the VMAs stage this year.
08/27/2019
Interview
00:46
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
J Balvin and Rosalia Chat Backstage
J Balvin and Rosalia open up about their experiences at the 2019 VMAs.
08/27/2019
Performance
07:31
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature & Wyclef Jean - Hip-Hop Medley
Hip-hop icons Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature and Wyclef Jean close out the 2019 VMAs with a medley of their greatest hits.
08/26/2019
Performance
03:40
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
J Balvin & Bad Bunny - "Que Pretendes"
J Balvin and Bad Bunny make a memorable VMAs debut by performing their hit "Que Pretendes."
08/26/2019
Performance
02:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg - "Bezerk"
Big Sean and A$AP Ferg join forces to deliver an unforgettable performance of their hard-hitting track "Bezerk."
08/26/2019
Performance
03:23
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Normani - "Motivation"
Normani takes the stage at the 2019 VMAs to perform her hit single "Motivation."
08/26/2019
Performance
03:35
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
H.E.R. - "Anti"
MTV PUSH artist H.E.R. commands the stage at the 2019 VMAs as she performs her song "Anti."
08/26/2019
Performance
03:59
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Rosalia featuring Ozuna - "A Ningun Hombre," "Aute Cuture" & "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"
Latin music sensation Rosalia performs "A Ningun Hombre" and "Aute Cuture," then teams up with Ozuna for "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi."
08/26/2019
Exclusive
01:16
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Lil Nas X on Winning His First VMA
Lil Nas X talks about the feeling of his first hit staying at #1 for 19 weeks and how he and Billy Ray Cyrus have exchanged gifts to commemorate their success
08/26/2019
Performance
03:43
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Miley Cyrus - "Slide Away"
Miley Cyrus takes the VMAs audience by surprise with her emotional performance of her new song "Slide Away."
08/26/2019
Highlight
01:53
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year
Taylor Swift thanks her fans, co-producer Todrick Hall, the cast of her "You Need to Calm Down" video and the half a million people who signed her Equality Act petition.
08/26/2019
Performance
03:37
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Senorita"
Rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform a sultry rendition of their song "Senorita."
08/26/2019
Highlight
04:08
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Missy Elliott Accepts the MTV Video Vanguard Award
Hip-hip icon Missy Elliott shows gratitude for her fans and MTV, then dedicates her award to the global dance community.
08/26/2019
Performance
06:55
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Missy Elliott - “The Rain,” “Hot Boyz,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch” & “Lose Control”
Missy Elliott sends fans into a frenzy with a medley of her greatest hits, including “The Rain,” “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “Lose Control.”
08/26/2019
Exclusive
00:56
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
BTS and Halsey Win K-Pop
BTS wins for K-Pop in the newest VMAs category for their collaboration with Halsey on "Boy with Luv."
08/26/2019
Highlight
05:55
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
The Stars Celebrate Video Vanguard Award Honoree Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott
Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Ciara, Lil' Kim, Lizzo, Pharrell and others pay tribute to Missy Elliott by thinking of one word to describe her musical genius.
08/26/2019
Performance
03:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Lil Nas X - "Panini"
Lil Nas X takes over the stage at the 2019 VMAs with a futuristic performance of his new song "Panini."
08/26/2019
Performance
04:21
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Jonas Brothers - "I Believe"
In front of a thrilled crowd in Asbury Park, NJ, Jonas Brothers perform their hit song "I Believe."
08/26/2019