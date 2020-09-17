How the 2020 Code Cast Got Creative in Quarantine
Season 1 E 1 • 09/17/2020
Jon Gabrus, Alesha Renee, Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Duval and other cast members talk about how having more free time has affected their creativity.
